Sometimes the most wonderful pranks aren't pranks at all, just happy accidents. In a hilarious twist of fate, one baby's face was printed a t-shirt that wound up in the washing machine and scared the everliving heck out of their dad. After making the rounds on Imgur, the photo of the aftermath racked up some equally comedic comments.

The photo, shared by Imgur user ARussianAndHisBike, shows the face of an admittedly frightened looking baby, staring out of the window of a washing machine. It's not 100% clear if the user is the father in the story, but his warning to other users applies nonetheless. "Please, if you are ever washing your favorite shirt with a picture of your child on it, just put a warning note on the washer or something," he captioned the post, adding the tags “child,” “heart attack,” and “warn a brotha.”

Unsurprisingly, considering this is the internet, the comments on the post were almost funnier than the post itself. "How else am I supposed to wash the baby, Karen?" one jokester commented. Another pointed out that the baby looked just as worried as dad, saying, "It helps if the baby doesn’t look terrified on the shirt too." One more chimed in, "What's the big deal? I put it on the delicates setting."

Now, this is very, very funny because it didn't happen to me, of course. But I can say that if it happened to my husband, it would be even funnier. Thank goodness for the internet and its power to bring hilarity to homes everywhere. And thank goodness for the mom who threw this photo t-shirt of her kid in the wash and gave us all something laugh about.