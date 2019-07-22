A couple of months in, this Bachelor alum seems to be getting the hang of the whole parenting thing, at least judging by his social media accounts. There was baby's first hike, baby's day out at PF Chang's for some delicious grub, and lots of father-daughter naps in between. Now, Arie Luyendyk Jr.is sharing his advice for new dads, words of wisdom that emphasize patience and understanding.

As Us Weekly reported, Luyendyk's been busy chronicling his experience as a new dad ever since his baby girl, Alessi Ren, was born on May 29. The race car driver and realtor, who met wife Lauren Burnham on Season 29 of the show, according to People, married his love in Hawaii a year after he proposed on The Bachelor’s "After the Final Rose" episode. The franchise's host, Chris Harrison, officiated the nuptials, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple might be associated with the reality show hit, but when it comes to raising Alessi, they're clearly not following any formula but their own. Luyendyk's posts on Instagram show that he has fallen head over heels for his first child, despite noting that raising a newborn isn't a cakewalk. "Be patient and understanding,” he wrote on his Instagram Story regarding his advice for other new dads.

He continued: “Most importantly be there as much as possible (physically and emotionally) to support her. It will be hard, it will challenge your relationship. It will also be the best thing you’ll have ever done together.”

I like this star's honesty, as well as his staunch support of his wife's transition to motherhood. "My part doesn’t even compare to how hard it is to be a Mom but for both of us [the hardest part] has been lack of sleep," he noted on his feed. “This smile makes the lack of sleep 1000% worth it though."

And while the extremely photogenic little Alessi is only a couple of months old, her parents already have experience with one of today's parenting constants — judgment. When Burnham briefly left her little one with grandma long enough to go grab lunch with her sister, for example, her social media was full of shamers, according to TODAY. Oy.

But with how happy this pair looks, I doubt little things will keep them down for long. They seem like a great match, and it's good to see such an involved dad. "My favorite is our mornings together,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wake up, feed her in the nursery and give Lauren some time to sleep in. Bath time is a close second.”

Maybe this former bachelor was tailor made for this whole parenting thing, since he's already talking about a second baby. “It’s definitely a difficult time to even think about having another baby, but we love her so much that we absolutely want to have another sibling for her soon,” Luyendyk told Us Weekly, with his Instagram noting that the couple "plan to have a few more."

Clearly, Luyendyk has taken to parenting like a champ, and I have a feeling new parents will appreciate his sage advice about fatherhood.