'Bachelor In Paradise's Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Welcome Baby #2

Congratulations are in order for one reality TV couple as Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have welcomed their second child. After sharing a sweet snapshot of their newborn's adorable little beanie on Instagram, the new parents confirmed the exciting news on Wednesday afternoon.

Little Charles "Charlie" Wolfe Bass was born on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11:22 a.m., the couple shared with People. “Delivery was fast and perfect and straight into Mommy’s arms. He is super healthy and everyone is doing well!” Bass told the magazine, adding that baby Charlie weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 18 inches long.

Before confirming the happy news, Waddell shared a photo of their son's signature newborn hat via Instagram. So cute!

Waddell and Bass met during Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, and ended up tying the knot in 2017. This marks Bass' fifth child and Waddell's second. Bass has three sons from a previous relationship — Nathan, Liam and Ensley — and he and Waddell share a 1-year-old daughter, Bella. So baby Charlie will have plenty of older siblings to love on him, that's for sure.

It was in May that Waddell and Bass announced they were expecting baby number two — and they did so with a playful pregnancy reveal on Instagram, Us Weekly reported. “Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!” the expecting mama captioned her post, which featured all three of them lifting up their shirts to show their bellies. “We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much…well, this is why!)”

Meanwhile, Bass took the opportunity to poke fun at himself in his announcement. “Ok, so I think I finally figured out what’s causing all these babies," he wrote. "Baby number 473ish coming soon!" LOL. Well, at least he's finally figured it out.

Speaking of family size, baby Charlie just might be the last little one that Waddell and Bass end up adding to their family. "Pregnancy is really hard," Waddell told Entertainment Tonight in June. "I feel fine now that I'm, like, almost over the hump, but I'm bad that first trimester. I'm just so sick."

The father of five hinted the same during the June interview. "I feel like since it's our last baby — I need to do the baby some, like, serious justice with a gender reveal and make it epic and massive and ridiculous," Bass told the publication. "So I'm waiting on some permits and some permissions. It's not going to be filmed, I just want to do something epic."

For the record, they did end up going big with the sex reveal. Waddell and Bass enlisted the help of their friend, Wells Adams, who jumped out of a giant cake wearing a blue jumpsuit on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion in September, according to Us Weekly.

With three older brothers and now one younger brother, Bella is seriously outnumbered now. But I have a feeling she's already fallen head-over-heels in love with baby Charlie. Congrats to Carly Waddell, Evan Bass, and their family on the arrival of their sweet boy!