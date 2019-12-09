Move over Kennedy clan, the Obamas are moving in. Barack and Michelle Obama have reportedly purchased a home on Martha's Vineyard, a Massachusetts island known to be a popular getaway for presidents and other public figures. According to the Vineyard Gazette, a seven-bedroom home situated on just under 30 acres was bought last week for $11.75 million by a nominee trust representing the Obamas.

The Obamas' new estate sits on 29.3 acres along Edgartown Great Pond, giving it stunning views of the pond, a barrier beach, and the ocean beyond that, according to the Vineyard Gazette. Built in 2001, the home is a luxurious 6,892-square-feet, according to the paper, meaning there'll be plenty of space for daughters Sasha and Malia to visit during breaks from college. In fact, the home reportedly has two complete guest wings as well as a master suite complete with fireplace, The Hill reported.

Designed in a sprawling U-shape, the home reportedly features a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace in the living room, a window-heavy circular dining room, a screened in porch with fireplace, a pool, and private sundeck with waterfront views, according to Forbes. What's more, the magazine reportedd that Farm Neck Golf Club, one of Obama's favorite golf courses, lies just eight miles down the road from his new home.

Originally owned by Boston Celtics basketball team owner Wyc Grousbeck, the home was sold to a trust with James F. Reynolds, an investment banker and close personal friend of Obama named as trustee, People reported. Initially listed at $22.4 million in 2015, the home's price tag has since been reduced at least twice to hit $14.85 million in 2019, according to Realtor.com records.

Of course, the home isn't completely unfamiliar to the Obamas. The former first family rented the home over the summer, according to TMZ, and apparently, they liked it so much, they've decided to buy it. It's unclear if they plan to sell their nine-bedroom Washington, D.C. home and make Martha's Vineyard their permanent residence or if this new home will be more of a vacation house. Either way, hopefully a festive Christmas photo of the Obamas hanging out at their new digs will pop up on Instagram soon.