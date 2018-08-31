I used to think that when it came to Labor Day Weekend perks, it was a tie between the long weekend and the unreal sales. This year, without question, I'm all about the sales. Right now, Barnes & Noble is joining in on the fun with their "first-ever Book Haul Blowout," and I'm incredibly, incredibly here for it. After all, there's something about ordering a basket full of books that seems less crazy than ordering my 11th sundress. As part of the Barnes & Noble Labor Day sale, select books are 50 percent off. In other words, make some room on your book shelves, and quick.

This Book Haul Blowout, which runs through Monday, Sept. 3, includes books for all ages — and it includes new releases and bestsellers, too. Pick up some for your infant, your teen, your partner, yourself... and maybe even grab some books to stockpile for gifts! And if, for some reason, a book you really want isn't included in the blowout, you can still use the code WKNDBOOKED to take 15 percent off, which is good through Sept. 3, as well. Summer is ending, which means it's almost time for fall candles, fuzzy socks, and good books. Below are a few of my personal faves.

1 'I Am Enough' by Grace Byers 'I Am Enough' $10 Barnes & Noble Buy Now Written by Grace Byers and illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo, I Am Enough is a wonderful story for your children and a great reminder for adults. This book, which is fun to read because of its poetic flow, deals with self-acceptance, open-mindedness, and respect. I'd file this one under "must read."

2 'There There' by Tommy Orange 'There There' $13 Barnes & Noble Buy Now If your goal when picking up a book is to get a perspective you've never gotten before, Orange's first novel is likely perfect for you. The novel follows 12 Native American characters whose paths cross at the Big Oakland Powwow. As Colm Toibin writes in his New York Times review, "Nothing in Orange’s world is simple, least of all his characters and his sense of the relationship between history and the present. Instead, a great deal is subtle and uncertain in this original and complex novel."

3 'Lions & Liars' by Kate Beasley 'Lions & Liars' $9 Barnes & Noble Buy Now This is the perfect, fun read for your elementary or middle school-aged child. Beasley's story follows a little boy named Frederick who is sent to Camp Omigoshee, a camp for misbehaving boys. The story follows Frederick trying to fit in, make friends, oh — and make it through a hurricane.

4 'Give Me Your Hand' by Megan Abbott 'Give Me Your Hand' $14 Barnes & Noble Buy Now I'm a sucker for any book that holds out on a big secret until the end. I. Must. Know. The novel follows two best friends — Kit and Diane — whose friendship imploded when Diane confided a dark, horrible secret. It jumps back and forth between their adolescence and present day, and I promise you... you'll keep turning those pages.

5 'Eat Cake. Be Brave.' by Melissa Radke 'Eat Cake. Be Brave.' $14 Barnes & Noble Buy Now Melissa Radke is, in a word, charming. She's one of those authors that make you want to be their best friend as you read their words. In her first book, Radke discusses the decision she made when she turned 41 — the decision to be brave, stand up for herself, and of course, eat cake. She hopes that, by sharing her journey to self-worth, she can help other women find theirs.

6 'I've Loved You Since Forever' by Hoda Kotb 'I've Loved You Since Forever' $10 Barnes & Noble Buy Now This story, written by Hoda Kotb, is a beautiful dedication to the love between a parent and child — a love that seems to have existed forever. Kotb wrote this for her adopted daughter, and while any parent will love reading this with their little one, it's especially meaningful (and tearjerking) for other families with adopted children.

7 'How Hard Can It Be?' by Allison Pearson 'How Hard Can It Be?' $14 Barnes & Noble Buy Now If you loved Pearson's first novel, I Don't Know How She Does It, you'll love the newest tales of Kate Reddy. If you didn't read Pearson's first novel, I still think you'll love this one. Kate Reddy is a 49-year-old wife and mom of two who is back on the job market after years of being a SAHM. As the tongue-in-cheek title implies... it's not the easiest transition.

8 Haba Play Tent - Caro-Lini Haba Play Tent - Caro-Lini $99 Barnes & Noble Buy Now Obviously the best place for your little one to read a new book is in a play tent. While this tent isn't technically in the blowout sale and the Labor Day coupon code doesn't apply, it is marked down from $135 to $99 right now, which is a pretty good discount.