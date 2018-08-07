Bachelor Nation has been waiting all season, and they finally know. Becca chooses Garrett on The Bachelorette finale and fans on Twitter were, rightfully, mixed. Garrett's a pretty controversial candidate, but he does have his fans. Blake, too, has a load of fans online who were hoping that he would win Becca's heart. In the end, Becca had to choose for herself and now she and Garrett are engaged.

How did we get here? It's been a long ~journey~ as they say. Becca became The Bachelorette because she herself had her heart broken after she originally won the show on Arie's season. Arie changed his mind and proposed to Lauren on After the Final Rose, so I cannot imagine how heartbroken she must've been. Going into The Bachelorette, Becca didn't want to make the same mistakes Arie did. That meant she didn't want to say "I love you" to more than one person, and that she didn't want to, of course, pick the wrong person. Becca battled with her emotions throughout the entire finale — and even before then, during the fantasy suites.

Becca was afraid she was "pulling an Arie" when she broke up with Jason during the fantasy suites when, in reality, she didn't. She didn't choose one guy and then change her mind. But back to what she did do. After bringing both Blake and Garrett to the Maldives to meet with her family, Becca had her final one-on-one dates with both of them. Afterwards, they chose their Neil Lane rings from the man himself.

As soon as the audience saw Blake go to Becca first, they knew Garrett was her choice (the show always shows the loser first). Fans had mixed reactions, to say the least.

The mixed reactions make sense, no matter what season of The Bachelorette is on. There are always fans on both sides, just like with Peter and Bryan on Rachel's season last year. This cycle, however, is especially polarizing considering Garrett's off-screen drama. During the premiere (aka, right after he won the first impression rose), HuffPost revealed that Garrett "liked" offensive social media posts.

How both he and Becca reacted to the PR nightmare was some fans' first sign that Garrett would end up winning it all. Garrett remade his Instagram and his first post was a long apology. "I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my 'likes' on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive," he said. In an interview with ET, Becca also addressed the Garrett controversy.

"I can't fault on anyone for what they believe and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap," she said. "I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country — everyone is entitled to their own opinions."

Well, fans who guessed that this meant that Garrett was the winner: you are correct. After Becca broke up with Blake in a very emotional scene, it was clear that Garrett was the one to propose to her. The reactions just kept pouring in, even before it was on TV.

Now that the season is practically over, Bachelor Nation has Becca and Garrett's tour of showing the ring off to look forward to. Even better, they have The Bachelor announcement to look forward to. And I'm betting that Team Blake will be extremely vocal.