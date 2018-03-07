The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special brought Arie, Becca, and Lauren back in the same room for the world's most awkward group breakup processing session. After Arie dumped Becca, he flew to Virginia Beach in an attempt to reconcile with Lauren, but Becca confronted Arie on After the Final Rose and it was pretty respectful, all things considered, proving yet again that Becca is the picture of grace and strength.

First of all, in interviews following his engagement trip to Peru, Arie led us all to believe that he took a huge risk by breaking up with Becca to pursue a relationship with Lauren. But it quickly became clear during After the Final Rose that, before he dumped Becca, he had a phone conversation with Lauren in which he was reassured that she would take him back if he asked. In fairness, Becca and Arie had discussed him reaching out to Lauren for a closure conversation, but he didn't tell Becca that he actually went through with it and called her until a week after the fact. And Becca certainly didn't know that they were discussing potentially getting back together. Becca said that the pair were looking at houses together and even discussing what to do with her place in Minnesota, when, about a week before Arie broke up with her, she sensed something was wrong. When she finally did confront him on After the Final Rose about all of this, she had the full support of Bachelor Nation behind her.

She asked him a series of pretty straightforward questions, and even though most of us would probably yell, cry, rage, or otherwise show a colorful display of emotions, Becca remained cool, calm, respectful, and utterly over him.

