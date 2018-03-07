There was one good thing that came out of Arie's season of The Bachelor and his breaking off of the engagement with Becca. Becca became the next season's Bachelorette. And almost immediately after Chris Harrison announced it, Becca met her 2018 Bachelorette contestants on After the Final Rose and honestly I might already be in love with all of them. I have a feeling that Becca is going to make a lovely and winning lead of the series and now I'm really excited to see more of these dudes.

Well, she didn't get to meet all of them. But she did get to meet five of them. And all five really brought out all the stops (though extra style points goes to the guy who brought an actual horse on stage). The past couple of days have been pretty rough for Bachelor Nation, so I can only imagine how it's been for Becca. As a nation, we watched Arie propose to Becca, then break up with Becca, and then propose to Lauren. Through it all Becca handled herself with grace and humility and the world fell in love with her. So it was a huge relief when Becca was finally announced as The Bachelorette.

More to come...