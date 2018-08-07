The Bachelorette's tense finale opened with Becca's family meeting each of her final two guys and it's safe to say that one of them was far, far more emotional about it than the other. Garrett cried in his sit-downs with both Becca's uncle and her sister Emily, which was incredibly sweet. But later, Becca's uncle called Garrett a "poet" on The Bachelorette and Twitter was a little confused about it.

More to come...