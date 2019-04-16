Parenthood is challenging. It's demanding. But more than anything else, it's exhausting, and there is no one on Earth more deserving of some down time more than a new mom. Unsurprisingly, Bekah Martinez breastfeeding before having a glass of wine in this photo is sparking mixed reactions among fans and followers, despite the fact that she's completely safe, and to be honest, refreshingly candid.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Martinez uploaded a cute snap of herself lounging with her new daughter and holding a glass of white wine. (Honestly, she's a glowing icon in this picture, which was something that was sadly overlooked... that light, though.) "Sunset vibes from this weekend," she wrote in the caption. "I was waiting patiently for her to finish nursing before beginning my (single!) glass of wine :)" she proceeded to explain.

Many fans praised her honesty. "If that isn’t a picture of motherhood, I don’t know what is," one popular comment read. "Girl don’t explain yourself! You do you," said another. "Yes girl. Enjoying a glass of wine while breast feeding is perfectly ok! Love it," said yet another.

However, the praise wasn't universal. Some people thought that the concept of her even just preparing to have wine while she breastfed was, unfortunately, not OK.

"Why are you always drinking and breastfeeding???????????" read one comment. "She does this for the comments and attention. Come on people," said another.

However, many people responded to the more negative remarks explaining the science behind why it's actually alright to breastfeed during breastfeeding, or at least, afterwards. "Before all the haters spew hatred about drinking wine and nursing: Drinking wine actually helps promote letdown since it relaxes you!" one comment read. "My OBGYN is all about having a glass of wine for nursing mommas. Drink on momma."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that though not drinking alcohol is always the safest option, "moderate alcohol consumption by a breastfeeding mother (up to 1 standard drink per day) is not known to be harmful to the infant, especially if the mother waits at least 2 hours after a single drink before nursing."

The Mayo Clinic recommends that if you do drink while breastfeeding, you wait until the alcohol has cleared from your system before you breastfeed. (Some people even call this "pump and dump," where you pump the contaminated breast milk before feeding again.) The Mayo Clinic states, "It typically takes two to three hours for 12 ounces (355 milliliters) of 5 percent beer, 5 ounces (148 milliliters) of 11 percent wine or 1.5 ounces (44 milliliters) of 40 percent liquor, depending on your body weight."

Additionally, as Dr. Jack Newman of La Leche League International previously told Motherly, "Reasonable alcohol intake should not be discouraged at all."

However, despite all of the concern, it seems pretty clear that Martinez was intent on finishing breastfeeding before she enjoyed her single glass of wine.

It seems like the issue is more that people love to police mothers about pretty much anything they can, but most especially anything relating to leisure, relaxation, and "me time." There's an unspoken expectation that motherhood is wholly sacrificial — and there are many parts of it that do require sacrifice, to be sure — but that doesn't mean you have to lose yourself entirely, or at all, or never treat yourself to a glass of vino ever again.

Martinez, a former Bachelor contestant, welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Grayston Leonard earlier this year, as People reported. And since then, the family seems to be adjusting to their new life well, and Martinez is quickly becoming a major figure in the mommy blogger universe, which is refreshing, and very much-needed.