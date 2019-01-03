Bekah Martinez Gets Real About Pregnancy Hormones, & Moms Everywhere Can Relate

Ah, pregnancy. Although certain social media feeds might make the journey seem serene and blissful at all times, reality is actually quite different for the majority of women. From constipation, to heartburn, back pain, nausea and vomiting, swelling, mood swings, exhaustion, and more, growing a tiny human with your body can come with a lot of unpleasant side effects. And as someone in the final days of her fourth pregnancy, let me just be frank: Sometimes, it downright sucks. Well recently, Bekah Martinez got real about pregnancy hormones — and I'm pretty sure moms everywhere shouted a collective, "Amen!"

Bachelor fans likely remember Martinez from Season 22, when she tried to win Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s hear. Although the pixie-haired beauty was ultimately eliminated from the show, she ended up finding love out of the spotlight a short while later. In fact, Martinez announced in September that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, according to People. The pregnancy was actually unplanned, she told PureWow at the time. "I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?'" she relayed to PureWow. "I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive."

Bekah Martinez on YouTube

The initial shock of her unplanned pregnancy took a little bit to sink in. However, Martinez and Leonard soon embraced the idea of their impending parenthood. "This wasn't in the plan so it wasn't right away like a, 'Oh my god yes! This is so exciting, we're going to have a baby!' It was like, 'Oh wow…'" the mom-to-be said in another YouTube video, according to E! Online. Later on in the video, she added, ""I feel really healthy and alive and I feel really dynamic and excited about everything."

In case you were wondering, Martinez's due date is Jan. 29 — and she and Leonard have opted to wait to find out the sex of their baby "until I push that little sucker out! You only have a surprise like this once in your life."

Bekah Martinez on YouTube

Fast-forward to today, and Martinez is currently 36 weeks pregnant. In an Instagram story shared on Tuesday, Jan. 1, the expecting mama shared a selfie of her tear-streaked self — and blamed pregnancy hormones, Us Weekly reported. "Lil Rudolph over here," she wrote. "I’ve officially fallen victim to the pregnancy hormones. Having a hard time dealing with the anxiety of leaving my parents home and going back to LA (even though it’s only been a week). I just want to be near my mom and dad and family and familiar childhood places."

Although it may seem like expecting women default to blaming "pregnancy hormones" whenever they feel particularly emotional or crappy, as someone with three kids — and about to deliver my fourth any day now — I'm here to say the struggle is real. For me, these pesky mood swings tend to manifest in the form of angry outbursts and irritation, and not random weepiness. (Which is unfortunate for my husband and children.) I still try to be mindful of my emotions and what might be influencing them. But man oh man, pregnancy definitely kicks things up a notch. Hang in there, Bekah; you're finally in the home stretch!

