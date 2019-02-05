After what felt like quite a long pregnancy (though not for the mama-to-be), The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez has given birth to a baby girl. Martinez announced her pregnancy in September 2018. It's her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

Martinez competed for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on ABC's long-running reality show, but ended up finding a better match outside of Bachelor Nation. Martinez told PureWow exclusively that she was pregnant, saying at the time, "I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?' I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive."

The new dad was actually the first one to announce their baby's arrival, posting a photo of the newborn on his Instagram account on Monday, Feb. 4. People reported that Martinez's brand-new little girl was born in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 2. The outlet added that Martinez welcomed her sweet girl via a water birth in Los Angeles. There's no word yet on their new little one's name, but it's possible that Martinez and Leonard will share that with fans later on (or maybe they'll choose to keep her mostly out of the spotlight).

Leonard posted not one, but two photos of their new baby, captioning the collection, quite simply, "#nopicturesplease." The first photo shows baby Martinez-Leonard snuggled up for a little skin-on-skin time, wearing adorable little gloves to protect her skin and face from errant scratches, while the second shows the little one in the gloves, once again, coupled with a matching gray baby hat.

Though many expecting mamas tend to experience some impatience and discomfort towards the end of their pregnancy, Martinez seemed to be feel good and content with it all right up until the end. In an Instagram post from a few days before her due date, Martinez wrote, "39 weeks + 5 days. I actually have super-human patience right now— I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am perfectly at peace with going a couple weeks more. I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side ✨"

That's right, Martinez and Leonard didn't find out the sex of their baby until their little one was born, eschewing any sort of sex reveal during her pregnancy.

According to E! Online, Martinez and Leonard first met about a year ago, in February 2018. They had been together just a few months before Martinez found out she was pregnant. Naturally, it came as a bit of a surprise. But the two appeared to move from shock to excitement fairly quickly, with Martinez telling fans in a YouTube video that after they had some time to get used to the news, things got more exciting, as Us Weekly reported.

Now, the baby is finally here. Though Martinez hasn't yet posted anything about her daughter publicly, it's pretty likely that she'll have plenty to tell fans soon enough. In the meantime, Martinez, Leonard, and their little girl are likely adapting to life as a family of three — no small adjustment. Hopefully they're enjoying every minute with their sweet girl. Congratulations, guys!