Bekah Martinez Rocking Hairy Legs On The Red Carpet Is Fabulously Feminist

As a millennial woman, the message I've received from society my whole life is this: Woman aren't supposed to be hairy. Nope. Even though hair naturally grows on our bodies, somehow it's gross and not "feminine" if we don't meticulously shave, wax, and pluck. Our legs should be smooth as butter. Our chins should be whisker-free. Our upper lips shouldn't have any fuzz. It's a ridiculous double standard, to be honest. Which is why Bekah Martinez rocking hairy legs on the red carpet is so fabulously feminist.

As a refresher, Martinez appeared on Season 22 of The Bachelor when she tried to win the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. The pixie-haired beauty was ultimately sent home, though — where she ended up finding love and (unexpectedly) starting a family not too long afterward. Martinez welcomed a baby girl named Ruth with her boyfriend Grayston Leonard in February.

Now that she's a mom, it seems Martinez DGAF what others think about her body hair. The Bachelor alum recently took to Instagram to share a big milestone on her journey to self-acceptance — she attended a red carpet event without shaving her legs, Us Weekly reported. "This may sound really dumb, but it was a big deal for me," she captioned a couple of photos from the event. "I’ve finally gotten to the point where I feel (almost) totally comfortable like this."

Martinez went on to share that she stopped shaving her legs and armpits about a year ago "as a practice of self-love." Evidently, Martinez was teased about the hair on her body growing up, and hated it — so much so, that she sneaked her mom's razor at age 9.

"When I got pregnant, I decided to work to overcome this insecurity. It’s not about 'not believing in shaving,' it’s about believing I AM BEAUTIFUL, ATTRACTIVE AND 'FEMININE' NO MATTER WHERE I HAVE HAIR ON MY BODY," she continued. "It’s about showing girls you don’t have to listen when society tells you your natural features are ugly or gross. It has taken months to get used to it. The horrible online comments don’t help. But I’m getting there."

Martinez ended her inspiring post with a mic-drop moment, writing:

Remember, if someone has a problem with the way you look, that’s an issue with THEIR mentality, not YOUR body.

In case you were wondering, her followers were overwhelmingly supportive. One Instagram user wrote, "Hell ya to famous ppl living their truths for younger ppl to see! keep up the loud self love!!"

Another person commented, "Yessss!! Stopped shaving 3 years ago and haven’t looked back since."

Fellow Bachelor alum Ali Fedotowsky wrote, "I just think you’re an amazing human being. That is all."

Martinez even left a comment, writing, "Some of these comments have me cryin, in the best way. i love y’all."

This isn't the first time Martinez has taken a bold stand against shaving body hair. Back in April 2018, she opened up about her decision to stop shaving her armpits, according to People. “I don’t shave my armpits when I don’t feel like it,” she said in a video. “I don’t know. I don’t feel like it right now. I shave my legs most of the time but I just don’t really care.” She continued:

Also I don’t see why I should need to. Plus I get so freaking itchy and get eczema under my armpits when I do shave and then waxing is expensive. And doing it myself, I mean I used to wax ‘em myself but it is just a hassle. Bottom line I just don’t care.

As a mom of four, I shave my legs maybe once a month or one every other month. (Mostly because I love the way freshly-shaved legs feel.) But most of the time, I'm sporting hairy legs, too. And if someone has a problem with it, I couldn't care less. So kudos to Bekah for for calling BS on societal standards when it comes to women having body hair — and for rocking hairy legs on the red carpet. You are one fiercely feminist mama!