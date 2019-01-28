Bekah Martinez's Due Date Is Literally Days Away & She's Totally Chill About It

The last fews weeks leading up a pregnant woman's due date can seem like an eternity. Her aching body has stretched to its limit, and she can see that magical date highlighted and circled on her calendar — just taunting her with the promise of a baby. Every single day drags on and on, and she's so D-O-N-E with this whole pregnancy business. But apparently not all moms-to-be are as impatient as I was during the final countdown to baby. (Who knew?) In fact, Bekah Martinez's due date is literally days away, and she's totally chill about it.

As People reported, the 23-year-old former Bachelor constant took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 27 to give followers a pregnancy update. Alongside a photo of herself wearing a white crop top — which accentuates her full-term bump — Martinez explained just how close she was to becoming a mom. "39 weeks + 5 days," she captioned the photo. "I actually have super-human patience right now — I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am perfectly at peace with going a couple weeks more. I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side ✨."

The next day, Martinez opened up with followers about her plans for a medication-free birth via Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly. When asked if she'd consider having an epidural if her first experience is more difficult than she anticipates, Martinez's answer was honest — yet respectful of other women. The expecting mom explained the potential risks of epidurals, adding her thoughts on the experience as well. "I also don't want to be numb to any sensation, even if it is excruciating. I view childbirth as a rite of passage into motherhood, and I want to experience it as fully as possible," she responded to an Instagram follower. "With suffering comes great joy, and I have no desire to separate the two!” Martinez later added:

Birth is not the only way to become a mother, but the opportunity to experience it is miraculous and life-changing nonetheless.

If you're a Bachelor fan, then you probably remember Bekah Martinez from Season 22, when she tried to woo Arie Luyendyk Jr. After being eliminated, Martinez announced in September 2018 that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard. She told PureWow the pregnancy was unplanned. "I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?'" she told the publication. "I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive."

Once the initial shock of her surprise pregnancy had the chance to sink in, Martinez and Leonard embraced their soon-to-be parenthood. "This wasn't in the plan so it wasn't right away like a, 'Oh my god yes! This is so exciting, we're going to have a baby!' It was like, 'Oh wow…'" the expecting mom said in another YouTube video, according to E! Online. She later added, "I feel really healthy and alive and I feel really dynamic and excited about everything."

Having recently given birth, I can tell you with certainty that I was a nervous wreck for pretty much two weeks leading up to my due date. "Holy sh*t, I'm going to have four kids," it suddenly dawned on me. And yet, every single day from then on felt like an eternity. I hawked over our family calendar, ticking the uncomfortable, heartburn-ridden, sleepless days off one by one. Because I couldn't bear the possibility of being overdue, I scheduled an induction a few days before my actual due date. Basically, I had zero chill.

Martinez is clearly on the complete opposite end of the due date anxiety spectrum. And to be honest, I'm a little jealous of her zen-like attitude leading up to the day she finally meets her baby. I can already tell she's going to kick butt at this motherhood business — and I'm so excited to continue following her journey!