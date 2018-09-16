It seems like with every season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, one or two contestants stand apart from all the rest. And for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, one of the obvious stand-outs turned out to be among the youngest contestants in the show's history. I'm talking about Bekah Martinez, the 22-year-old nanny from California. She rocked a pixie haircut. She scoffed at shaving her armpit hair. She was undeniably awesome. But alas, the 14-year age difference proved to be too much for Luyendyk in the end. And honestly, Bekah Martinez's new bikini bump photo is #PregnancyGoals.

Oh, right. Did I mention that these days, Martinez, 23, is happily in a relationship with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard — and recently she revealed she's expecting their first child? Yep! Apparently, a lot has gone down since the world watched Martinez get eliminated from The Bachelor back in February. Martinez announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, Sept. 12 with a video, an Instagram, and an exclusive interview with PureWow, People reported. Just three days later, the mom-to-be has shared another Instagram photo. Except this time, she's wearing a bikini that showcases her bare bump in all its glory, according to E! Online.

Okay, first of all I'd like to say Martinez looks simply amazing! Second of all, I'd like to give her props for rocking a bikini at 20-plus weeks pregnancy. Not everyone has the guts/desire to lay it all out there under the same circumstances. (I'm currently 23 weeks along with my fourth baby — and let's just say there's no way in hell you'd find me in a bathing suit, let alone a bikini, at this point.) But she seriously looks so happy in this photo. And it seems Martinez's Instagram followers are equally as smitten with her newest bump shot, which she captioned, "smirky beach belly babe." One follower commented, "What a pregnant QUEEN❤️❤️❤️"

Another person wrote, "You look beautiful! ❤️"

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, "You even rock it when your pregnant! #beautiful#momtobe 💜🌸"

As Martinez told PureWow during an exclusive interview, she and Leonard have actually been dating for about seven months now. However, she found out she was pregnant when they were only three months into their relationship — and it definitely wasn't planned. “I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’” Martinez told the publication. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

Bekah Martinez on YouTube

Although the news came as a shock to both Leonard and Martinez, the mom-to-be describes her pregnancy as "legitimately a dream come true," according to PureWow. She explained:

It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long. I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.

As for Leonard? Apparently, it took a little longer for him to get used to the idea of becoming a father. But now that Martinez is sporting a bump, he's been able to become more excited. “As it’s gone further, almost every day becomes happier for me,” Leonard said, according to People. “She’s got a little bump now. Her belly button’s starting to push out. It’s like all of these things make it really fun and real. It’s this transforming moment from ‘If I have to, I’ll do it. I’ll be a good dad.’”

For those who are wondering, Martinez is due at the end of January — and she and Leonard are actually waiting to find out the sex of their baby until after he/she is born. (And no, they don't have plans of getting married anytime soon.) In the meantime, I have a feeling there will be plenty of adorable bump photos and witty pregnancy posts to come from this expecting mama. Congrats, again, on your little one on the way!