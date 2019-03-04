Over one year ago, The Bachelor fans were introduced to 22-year-old Bekah Martinez — a nanny who was looking for love with the bachelor of the season, Arie Luyendyk. But, a lot can change — after the show Martinez started dating boyfriend Grayston Leonard, got pregnant, and gave birth to her daughter in February. And Bekah Martinez's one month update with baby Ruth is physical evidence of how much has changed in a year.

Martinez and Leonard welcomed their first child, daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard, into the world on Feb. 1, according to E! News, and were pretty much smitten from the start. This could not have been more clear by the adorable amount of Instagram posts the couple has shared of their daughter to their accounts. But Martinez's newest Instagram post with her daughter might be the cutest yet.

Like all super happy new moms, Martinez shared a one month update post to her daughter on social media, but kept it super simple. In the photo, Ruth can be seen swaddled in a blanket, asleep (looking so cozy and peaceful) with the words "one month" written on a block behind her. And the photo reveals that she has a few hobbies, too — she loves sleeping, crying, and cluster feeding — like all babies, do.

"Can't believe what a beautiful little girl we have," Martinez wrote in the caption of the post. "Also can't believe we've successfully survived 28 nights with a newborn."

But they have done just that, which is a major accomplishment. And Martinez's fans are cheering on the new mom with encouraging words in the comments section of the photo.

"The days are long and the years are short," one commenter wrote. "Try to enjoy every moment. Before you know it...they're gone."

"You're doing great, you've got this!," another commenter added.

One month down, 18 more years to go.

But Martinez's followers know that this isn't the only time that Martinez has updated her followers about her daughter on Instagram. She does it weekly, posting super sweet photos of her little girl and updating her fans about her life as a mom through her podcast, Chatty Broads.

And in the past 28 days, Martinez has not held back any details about her life as a mom. Martinez has addressed the pressure to bounce back to her pre-pregnancy weight, according to USA Today, writing the sweetest ode to her daughter on Instagram in the process.

"Lucky is watching your body change after bringing new life into the world, not squeezing into your old high-waisted jeans a week after giving birth," Martinez wrote. "My face is swollen, I'm wearing a diaper, and my belly hangs over my sweats. I am truly lucky."

And in another post on Instagram, Martinez reminded her followers to take care of themselves and treat each other kindly — especially since every postpartum journey is different.

"Just a reminder to be gentle with yourself if you're also going through this," Martinez wrote. "Everyone's journey (emotionally and physically) looks different. Healing and finding balance takes time."

For a new mom, Martinez has a pretty amazing outlook on motherhood And I am so excited for her next baby update.