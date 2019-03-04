When I was newly postpartum, I took comfort in being able to strap on a Belly Bandit wrap and feel the extra support around my midsection. It was great for my lower back too. Well, now Belly Bandit is launching a new athleisure line and it's designed to give new mothers (and pregnant women, too) that same feeling of comfort. With its sleek and smart design, this line has got 'new mom uniform' written all over it.

Like most people, I first heard of Belly Bandit from the Kardashians, back when Kourtney launched her custom Belly Bandit wrap after her son Mason was born. But, the brand has since expanded to include nursing tanks and shape wear, and now with their latest collection, 'ActiveSupport,' they have active wear staples, too, including several legging options, a nursing sports bra, and a sports tank. The new items will be available on Belly Bandit's website starting March 5, and are priced between $70 and $120, according to a company representative.

I know that for the first several months after giving birth, I was wearing exclusively leggings, because a button fly situation seemed like a total nightmare. Thankfully, the 'ActiveSupport' line features four different kinds of leggings that you can wear during and after pregnancy, and really any time because athleisure reigns supreme these days.

The 'Essential Capri Leggings' ($90) and the full-length 'Essential Leggings' ($99) both have a built-in belly panel that can be worn over the belly for comfort (and nursing coverage), or under the belly for extra support, which comes especially in handy if you're easing back into a workout routine.

Essential Leggings, Courtesy of Belly Bandit

Then there are the 'Power Leggings,' available in capri ($109) and full-length ($120), which feature adjustable waistbands, power mesh under-belly support, and best of all, built-in light compression. So if you're looking for that light cinching feeling of a wrap, the 'Power Leggings' are the way to go. Oh, and did I mention they have pockets? That alone is a major selling point for me, because I'm always hunting down keys and kid's snacks.

The new line also includes a 'Nursing Sports Bra' ($69) that's made from moisture-wicking fabric, so breastfeeding moms can take some comfort when they have an unexpected leak. And then there's the 'Essential Sports Tank' ($79) that features a built-in bra and ruched sides, because let's be honest, it's a forgiving cut. The sports tank is made from 'stretch and recover' material too so you can wear it during pregnancy without worrying that you're ruining the shape for later wear.

Nursing Sports Bra, Courtesy of Belly Bandit

It's details like this that I really appreciate. The thing that struck me most about the line is how it thoughtfully takes into account a woman's needs during the hard-to-navigate pregnancy to postpartum phase. And with celebrities like Busy Philips, Whitney Port, and Christina Aguilera all having been spotted wearing Belly Bandit's products in the past, according to Swaay, I can only guess that we'll soon be seeing other chic Hollywood moms donning the new active wear soon.