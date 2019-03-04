He's battled addiction on and off, but one thing that seems to have never wavered for Ben Affleck is his commitment to his kids. And Affleck shares why coparenting with Jennifer Garner is his main mission in a new TV interview.

As PopSugar reported, the movie star just went on NBC's Today to discuss his new project, Triple Frontier on Netflix.

But in chatting with sociable host Hoda Kotb, Affleck noted his main commitment is to raising kids in as friendly a manner as possible with Garner, the star of the movie Peppermint and the show Camping, who officially became his ex last year after a long separation, People reported.

Affleck made it clear that his "central" role in life is being an involved dad to his three kids. He shares Samuel Garner, 7, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10, and Violet Anne, 13, with Garner, People confirmed.

"I hope I'm a pretty good dad," the He's Just Not That Into You star explained to Kotb, after she asked how his family is doing, per PopSugar. "I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they got a great mom and she helps out a great deal with making sure we co-parent in as good a way as possible."

"Dads are so important to kids, and it's our responsibility to be there for them, to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms," Affleck, who has announced he will not reprise his role of Batman, continued, per the Today show.

The father of three added to Today that being there for his kids is "the central preoccupation" of his life. "The focus of my life. It's what I love doing. It's what makes me happy, and the rest of the stuff kind of follows."

This is really nice to hear for someone who had struggled with personal demons, and really seems to be in a better place this year.

Last fall, he announced on Instagram that he had sought a 40-day treatment for alcohol addiction and was receiving outpatient care, with the hope that his own long battle with addiction would someday allow him to help another person who suffered similarly.

As far as his relationship with his ex — who has a big Instagram following of her own for her fun posts like when the kids leave notes for her, or she whips up something especially tasty in the kitchen — the star was only complimentary of Garner.

"[When] somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important central person in your life and that’s good," the Boston Globe quoted Affleck as saying about Garner.

Affleck was totally open with Kotb regarding his addiction, as a clip on Twitter revealed. "It doesn't really bother me to talk about being an alcoholic. It's part of my life ... We encounter these hurdles and you have to deal with them," he clarified.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Good for Affleck, not just for taking his care of his health, but understanding how important it is to nurture a strong bond with his kids by maintaining a relationship with his ex.

The U.K.'s Daily Mail added that the exes are so friendly, they take the kids to church together.

I'm really glad to hear the Affleck-Garner clan is doing so well — they seem to be the one of the friendliest ex-couples around.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).