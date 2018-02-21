Make fun of The Bachelor Winter Games all you want, but the contestants are really pouring out their emotions at that Vermont resort. One in particular is former Bachelor Ben Higgins, who is still reeling from his previous (and very televised) engagement to Lauren Bushnell. And judging from Ben Higgins' comments about Lauren on The Bachelor Winter Games, he's not completely over her — or, at the very least, he's not ready to jump into a new relationship.

On Tuesday night's episode, he even took Chris Harrison aside to talk out whether he should stay on the show or not. It's clear that he wanted an opportunity to find love, but his feelings for Lauren may be preventing that.

I'll backtrack for those who aren't the most familiar with Ben's story. Ben first entered the Bachelor lexicon as a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette; he came in third, and then was the next season's Bachelor. Ben proposed to Lauren Bushell at the end of the season, and at first it seemed like they may be one of the few Bachelor couples who would actually survive in "the real world." The two even had a show on Freeform together—aptly called Ben and Lauren.