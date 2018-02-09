Bermuda Wore Shorts To The Opening Ceremony, & Everyone Is Obsessed

At the Olympics opening ceremony, it is important for every country to put their best foot forward, and wear uniforms that truly represent their nation. Perhaps that is why Bermuda wore shorts to the opening ceremony, even though it is literally freezing in PyeongChang right now. That is commitment to an aesthetic and I am completely here for it. I respect you, athletes of Bermuda in your Bermuda shorts.

While the weaklings in America wore coats that were literally battery-powered with heaters to keep them warm, the athletes of Bermuda are extremely hardcore. These brave people sacrificed their knees, their legs covered only by the loose shorts and knee socks, in favor of making sure everyone knows, "We're Bermuda." I always thought it was a joke and slightly stereotypical to assume that everyone in Bermuda wears Bermuda shorts all the time. 'I'm sure they own pants,' I would think to myself. But no, apparently in Bermuda they wear Bermuda shorts. And when people from Bermuda travel outside of Bermuda, they also wear Bermuda shorts. Even if its South Korea in February and thus cold enough that the ceremony's organizers had to make special accommodations for spectators to make sure that nobody got hypothermia. But, you know, why not wear shorts.

Clearly I am not the only one who is worried (also slightly amused) by the fact that Bermuda decided to stroll out in below freezing temperatures wearing shorts and blazers. I at least hope that they were allowed to put on sweatpants or get big cozy blankets for the rest of the ceremony. I know for a fact that that stadium is not properly heated and there's really only so long someone can just hang out in temperatures like that without suffering serious negative health effects.

But this is hardly the first time Bermuda has made international news for their bold Olympic winter fashion choices. In fact, for the past several Winter Olympic games Bermuda has worn Bermuda shorts, though they often send just one athlete (it's very warm in Bermuda).

