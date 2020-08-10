If your child's car seat is officially covered in yogurt or crushed Goldfish and their feet are practically hitting the sidewalk as you push the stroller, you may want to check out these seven awesome deals on baby gear from Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale 2020.

Have a Nordstrom credit card? You’re in luck as the sale offered early access for Nordy Club members of a certain status ("Icons" "Ambassadors", and "Influencers" are currently eligible to shop) as of August 10. On August 13, the sale, which is both online and in-store, will open to all card members. You still have time to apply for a Nordstrom card if you do want access to early shopping, however if that’s not your thing, you can make a wish list on the site in advance so that you can instantly add-to-cart when the Nordstrom anniversary sale opens to everyone on August 19 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

From strollers and carseats to gadgets you may not even realize you want (like a ride-on suitcase) the Nordstrom anniversary sale is the time to score great deals on baby gear, because let's face it, that stuff is weirdly expensive. Read on for some top picks, and hurry because this sale only comes around once a year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Lightweight Car Seat WAYB Pico Forward Facing Car Seat Nordstrom | $320 $239.90 see on nordstrom Ideal for strapping in an Uber or taking on a plane (it even fits in the overhead bin), this lightweight aluminum-framed car seat is sturdy but easy to carry at only 8 pounds. It's also small enough that, in most cars, three seats will fit side-by-side. Just keep in mind that it's front-facing and made for kids ages 2 and up.

2. A Double Stroller Urban Glide 2 Double Jogging Stroller Nordstrom | $789.90 $591.90 see on nordstrom Whether you really are running or just doing errands with your kids, this double jogging stroller makes it easy. The front wheel seamlessly swivels, and the handle adjusts to accommodate the height of whoever's doing the pushing. Your child will appreciate the "jostle-free rear suspension" which makes for a smooth ride, and everyone will love all the compartments for mess-free snack-storage.

3. A Traveling Stroller Set Maxi-Cosi Zelia Max 5-in-1 Modular Travel System Nordstrom | $499.99 $374.90 see on nordstrom The Maxi-Cosi travel system will grow with your child, so you won't have to buy a new stroller every year. You can use the car seat and stroller from birth (the seat comes with an included "Cozi-Dozi™" insert for babies as small as 4 pounds, and the stroller lays flat like a pram). I love that the handle is height-adjustable, so taller people won't hurt their backs bending over, and petite parents won't people won't feel like they need to stand on their tiptoes to push the stroller.

4. An Accessory For Plane Rides Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox® Carry-On Suitcase Nordstrom | $199 $148.90 see on nordstrom If you're a jet-setting family (or you just like to make the experience as seamless as possible when you do fly) then you'll love this three-in-one invention. The Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox serves as your child's carry-on luggage, plus they can ride on it in the airport as an adult pulls them so you won't hear any complaints about tired feet. Once seated on the plane, the suitcase serves as a seat extender and foot rest, essentially turning the chair into a bed, so your little one can actually get some good sleep in air.

5. Foldable Baby Bath Tub Stokke Flexi Bath® Foldable Baby Bath Tub Nordstrom | $64 $47.90 see on nordstrom Ideal for smaller spaces or for traveling, this plastic bathtub folds up small and flat for easy storage. It comes with a newborn insert that can easily be removed once the baby is big enough, and a temperature-indicator plug which changes color to let you know that the water has gotten too hot or too cold.

6. A Multi-Mode Stroller Nuna MIXX™ next Stroller Nordstrom | $749.90 $549.90 see on nordstrom This stroller has four modes; it can go from front to rear-facing, and it reclines totally flat so your little one can get a good nap in on-the-go. The chic gray color (called "Threaded" is exclusive to Nordstrom and it will be easy to spot among a sea of black strollers. It's easy to maneuver with one hand so you can answer emails (or hold your older child's hand) as you walk, and you'll get some peace of mind knowing that the extendable canopy is UPF 50+.