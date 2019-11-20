When it comes to finding a deal on Black Friday at Best Buy, the simplest strategies all involve timing. Some require you to be online at a certain hour, but some of the doorbusters and best deals require you to show up in person. But what time does Best Buy open on Black Friday?

The website notes that the hours for Black Friday are far from universal, but most stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, close at 1 a.m., and reopen on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. Now, in some regions of the country, like Rhode Island, Maine, and Massachusetts, the stores are closed on Thursday, but open at 12:01 or 1 a.m. on Friday, and remain open for the duration of the night. You'll want to check your specific location's hours to be sure.

Speaking from personal experience, I will tell you that Best Buy is one of the busiest stores on Black Friday, so you need to have a plan. Determine your route to the store, the hour you want to arrive, and plan ahead. Best Buy is one of the retailers where people will camp out for hours outside of the store in order to snag those super low-priced items, so you might need to get there really early if you have your heart set on something specific.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

And this year, they are pulling out all of the stops. There are discounts for up to $200 off of Macbooks, high-end televisions for $350 off the original price, and the grand whammy of the sales: an XBox One 1 terrabyte Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle for $350.

If you're going to be in the line for a while, I would suggest snacks, a drink, and if you're really daring, an ugly Christmas sweater to put yourself in the mood. It will undoubtedly be a long, competitive evening.