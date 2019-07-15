The best online shopping days of the year are almost here, and that means tons of Prime Day kitchen and home deals are headed your way soon. On July 15 and 16 (a full 48 hours this year, for the first time ever), Amazon Prime members will be able to exclusively shop over one million products at incredible discounts, which will include all sorts of goodies for your home. Been wanting to try a SodaStream or Ancestry.com? Desperately in need of a new vacuum cleaner? Now's your chance to take advantage of some impressive mid-summer discounts.

Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon Prime Day is a great excuse to try out a membership if you've been thinking about getting one. In fact, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for new members. Otherwise, the fee is $119/year or $12.99/month, and membership comes with all sorts of cool benefits. We are talking free two-day shipping (or better) via UPS, special deals at Whole Foods, unlimited video streaming, early access to Lightning Deals, and much more.

I have gotten a sneak peek at some of Amazon Prime Day's kitchen and home discount offerings rolling out and am excited to share them with you. The discounts you see below will be active during the sale, so happy shopping, friends.

1. 56% Off T.J. Koch Cutlery Knife Block Set 15-piece Cutlery Knife Block Set 15-piece T.J Koch | $170 $75 See on Amazon Are your knives in need of an upgrade? This set from T.J. Koch is half off for Prime Day, so grab 'em while you can. This 12-piece professional set includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicer knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch peeling knife, 4.5-inch serrated steak knives, all housed in a sturdy storage block. The handles are designed with a non-stick texture inspired by octopus tentacles (really), and it comes with a bamboo chopping board. Hand-wash with warm water and a mild detergent; rinse and dry immediately.

2. 30% Off GreenLife Bakeware Ceramic Baking Set, 12-piece Bakeware Ceramic Baking Set, 12-piece GreenLife | $100 $70 See on Amazon Get your bake on with this 12-piece set from GreenLife. This particular set includes a loaf pan, two round cake pans, a full cookie sheet, a half cookie sheet, a 12-cup muffin pan, four baking tools, and measuring spoons. The cute turquoise ceramic will be safe for up to 450 degrees in the oven, and all the bakeware in this set was manufactured without PFAs and PFOA so it's safe for your fam. This is truly the bakeware set for all your baking needs, from cakes and brownies to pot roast and enchiladas. Pro-tip: the set is hand wash only, so make sure you don't toss it in the dishwasher.

3. 20% Off SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (White) Amazon | $150 $120 See on Amazon Want sparkling water in seconds? SodaStream will turn your plain water into sparkling water in a flash. This bundle includes everything you need to get that "fizzy water" (as my daughter calls it) taste, from the water maker itself to Co2 cylinders, carbonating bottles, and fruit drops to make it extra tasty (mango and raspberry). The easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation, and this system is compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles. When cleaning, avoid using abrasive cleaners or sharp tools.

4. 50% Off Chef'n Sweet Spot Instant Ice Cream Maker Chef'n Sweet Spot Instant Ice Cream Maker $50 $24 See on Amazon This yummy instant ice cream maker from Chef'n Sweet Spot creates delicious homemade ice cream in minutes, perfect for the whole family. Instructions are so easy, too. Simply pour mixed ingredients onto the fast-freeze surface pan, then scoop and turn until ice cream is formed (or if you're feeling trendy, try to make rolled ice cream). It can also make instant frozen yogurt, sorbets, gelato, frozen margaritas, and more. The ice cream maker is hand washable and comes with a scoop, spade, and recipe book. Enjoy!

5. 37% Off Food Storage Containers Food Storage Containers Chef's Path | $40 $26 SEE ON AMAZON Keep your pantry organized (and cute) with these food storage bins that feature chalkboard labels. The set comes with two extra large containers (18.2 cups /4.3 liters), two large containers (8.9 cups./2.1 liters), and two medium containers (7.6 cups /1.8 liter), as well as eight chalkboard labels and a chalk pen so you can know exactly what you're reaching for. Here's to never mistaking salt for sugar again.

6. 20% Off SMARTRO Digital Meat Thermometer Digital Meat Thermometer SMARTRO | $18 $15 SEE ON AMAZON Say goodbye to the "salmonella scaries" as I like to call them. This digital meat thermometer comes with a built-in timer that allows it to check how cooked your food is on its own, so you don't have to frantically open the oven every five minutes. Plus, it's programmed for eight types of meat and the various temperatures they can be cooked, and it comes with a magnet, so you can store it on the fridge. It's a practical treat.

7. 40% Off DEIK Cookware Pots And Pans Cookware Set Pots and Pans DEIK-US | $120 $73 SEE ON AMAZON This 12-piece cookware set has all the basics covered. It includes a 6-quart covered stock pot, a 3-quart covered sauté pan, 2.5 and 1.5-quart covered sauce pans, 8 and 10-inch open non-stick fry pans, and a bonus of extra long oven mitts. The stainless steel won't discolor with use, and all the pieces are made with etched marks for easy measuring. The best part? Everything is dishwasher safe.

8. 38% Off Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig | $80 $50 SEE ON AMAZON Coffee is probably your life source most days, so this machine is more of a need than a want. This single cup maker is ideal for everyday use, but you don't have to skimp or anything: you can brew any cup size between 6 to 12 ounces with Keurig K-Cup pods. And the purchase comes with a pack of coffee as an added bonus.

9. 30% Off Brita Water Pitcher With 1 Longlast Filter Water Pitcher with 1 Longlast Filter Brita | $35 $25 SEE ON AMAZON Keep your fam's water tasty and clean with this Brita pitcher. It stores 10 cups of water, so you won't have to refill every time you grab a glass, and the Longlast filter only has to be changed twice a year. Plus, it's good for the environment and your wallet in the long run. You'll be glad you got it.

10. 33% Off Wilton Excelle Elite 3-Tier Cooling Rack Excelle Elite 3-Tier Cooling Rack Wilton | $12 $8 SEE ON AMAZON You often forget how useful cooling racks are until you need them, so buying this set now could save you some trouble during your next baking extravaganza. The set is stackable, allowing you to save counter space as your cookies cool, but they can break apart if you're cooling cakes or other taller items. Hand wash for best results.

11. 36% Off 1790 BPA Free Plastic Food Container Set With Locking Lids BPA Free Plastic Food Container Set with Locking Lids 1790 | $21 $14 SEE ON AMAZON Back to school is just around the corner, and you'll be glad you bought this container set when it arrives. It comes with four rectangle containers, two square containers, and two round containers, letting you save whatever you cooked up conveniently. The leakproof technology gives you peace of mind as you save things like soup, and they're are all microwave and dishwasher-safe, too.

12. 40% Off Mofie 16-Piece Bamboo Tableware Set 16-Piece Bamboo Tableware Set Mofie | $38 $23 SEE ON AMAZON This dinnerware set works well for weeknight dinners with little kids, particularly because the eco-friendly bamboo material won't break if your toddler drops (or throws) their plate. It comes with 4 dinner plates, 4 dessert plates, 4 soup/salad bowls, and 4 mugs, and everything is dishwasher safe. And it looks cool.

13. 20% Off MYONAZ 48-Ounce Blender MYONAZ 48 Ounce Blender MYONAZ | $34 $27 SEE ON AMAZON Perfect for throwing together smoothies, this blender has two speed settings and a pulse feature that allows you to refine the texture so you get what you want. The motor is made of copper to make it long lasting, and the blades pop out for easy cleaning.

14. 20% Off Aicok Stand Mixer With 5-Quart Stainless Steel Bowl Stand Mixer With 5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl Aicok | $110 $88 SEE ON AMAZON In addition to the machine itself and the stainless steel bowl, this mixer comes with double dough hooks designed to simulate kneading by hand, a flat beater, a wire whisk, and a splash guard to prevent messes as you add in ingredients. The motor has six speeds, and the purchase includes a two-year warranty.

15. 45% Off AmazonBasics Microwave With Echo Dot AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot Amazon | $110 $60 SEE ON AMAZON Getting a new microwave and the Echo Dot for just $60 is a downright steal. The Dot makes microwaving easy as pie, as you can just ask Alexa to microwave whatever you need, and reordering food is as simple as using your voice. The microwave is compact to optimize room in your kitchen, and it comes with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock, and a turntable. And you get the benefit of the Echo Dot's other functions as well.

16. 58% Off Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet (NV752) Upright Vacuum Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet (NV752) Upright Vacuum Shark | $400 $169 SEE ON AMAZON Famous for its detachable cannister, this vacuum can deep clean and do surface level freshen ups, giving you freedom in its versatility. It comes with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter too, so you can know you're ridding your home of germs as you clean. It's normally really pricey, so buy it at the Prime Day price while supplies last.

17. 38% Off 4620 Distressed Denim 5x7 Area Rug Carpet 4620 Distressed Denim 5x7 Area Rug Carpet Persian Area Rugs | $80 $50 SEE ON AMAZON Spruce up your space with this cute area rug. The rich blue will make your home pop, and it's non-shedding so it'll last you a while. Plus, it's made to be kid and pet friendly thanks to a polypropylene material, so you don't have to feel stressed about the kiddos playing on it. It's stylish and functional.

18. 33% Off ECLIPSE Blackout Curtains Blackout Curtains for Bedroom ECLIPSE | $30 $20 SEE ON AMAZON These curtains will keep your room dark and cozy, helping you optimize those times you're actually able to sneak in a nap. They're polyester and machine washable to make care easy, and they're cute to boot.

19. 38% Off Double 2C Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Double 2C | $40 $25 SEE ON AMAZON Stop saying you'll reorganize the spice cabinet and finally do it with this revolving spice rack. It comes with 16 refillable jars, so you can add what you need, and it includes a carry handle for mobility as you cook. The stainless steel rack is also space efficient, saving you counter and cabinet space.