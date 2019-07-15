Calling all parents-to-be and parents in need of an upgrade: Amazon have plenty of kid supplies on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The 48-hour event (ending tomorrow, July 16th!) is the longest to date and features over one million products on sale. Exclusive to Amazon Prime members, this is the perfect time to stock up on all of those baby essentials, including a pretty important one: their mode of transportation. Seriously, the best Prime Day stroller deals are going to have you so pumped.

If you've been thinking about trying out an Amazon Prime membership, Prime Day seems like a great time to experience some real savings right off the bat. New members can try a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive to join. Otherwise, a membership is $119/year or $12.99/month, and though that price has risen over the years, Prime Day deals and member benefits make it worth the added cost, in my opinion.

New parents know the cost of adding a new little one to the family is very expensive, so when there's a chance to receive a discount on much-needed essentials... well, you go for it. Never mind the fact that when you need a refill of diapers it's easy to get them super fast with your Prime membership. Happy saving on some of the leading stroller brands out there!

15% Off Jeep Destination Ultralight Side x Side Double Stroller, Midnight (Black) Jeep Destination Ultralight Side x Side Double Stroller, Midnight (Black) Amazon | $249.99 $211.99 See on Amazon From the well known brand Delta Children, this side-by-side stroller is a must-have for any family rocking multiple children. Each seat holds up to 40 pounds, the canopy holds extra protection with SPF 50, and the best part? It's super lightweight and easy to maneuver and store. I mean, that's the main perk, right?

$10 Off Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller, Matte Gray Amazon | $129.99 $119.99 See on Amazon Summer Infant is a really great brand trusted by parents, and you can't go wrong with this super easy, portable stroller. It can quickly be folded and is a breeze to use when you're on the go, but honestly I can't get over the basket that holds 10 pounds and the cup that holds 2 pounds. 2 pounds of Starbucks will get you through that mom fatigue real quick, y'all.

28% Off Graco Fastaction Fold Jogger Click Connect Travel System, Chili Red Graco Fastaction Fold Jogger Click Connect Travel System Amazon | $319.99 $230.33 See on Amazon This Graco stroller system includes the Graco Snug Ride Click Connect 35 infant car seat. Perfect for moms on-the-go, this jogging stroller has rubber tires that offer a smooth ride on any terrain. To make it ideal for a run, simply lock the front swivel wheel for added stability, then unlock when you're done for extra maneuverability on daily strolls. Baby will love the deluxe, padded, multi-position reclining seat, with plenty of storage room underneath.

$30 Off The Clutch Stroller By Delta Children The Clutch Stroller by Delta Children - Lightweight Compact Folding Stroller - Includes Travel Bag - Fits Airplane Overhead Storage Amazon | $149.99 $119 See on Amazon Delta Children has created an award-winning foldable, lightweight stroller for children up to 50 lbs. At only 11.7 lbs, it comes with a travel bag, which makes it easy to take on day trips or vacations. Designed to fit inside overhead compartments on airplanes, it folds small for subways, cars and basically is the ideal travel stroller without sacrificing safety — the stroller features a five-point safety harness and reflective shoulder pads so you can be seen at night. JPMA certified, it meets or exceeds and ASTM and applicable CPSC standards.

$60 Off Cynebaby Vista City Select Strollers Bassinet Baby Stroller Reversible All Terrain - Cynebaby Vista City Select Strollers for Infant Toddler Pram Pushchair add Net Cover Amazon | $239.23 $179.23 See on Amazon Not only is this all terrain stroller from Cynebaby stylish and high-end, its frame is made of aviation-grade aluminum alloy, which is sturdy, wear-resistant and anti-corrosive. The surface of the frame is shiny, environmentally friendly, and non-toxic, so safe for baby's teething phase. I love the higher seating for baby and the different reclining modes — this stroller is so nice I'd like to take a nap in it. Flexible front wheels lets you maneuver easily, and the baby can be rear or front-facing depending on what or who they want to look at. Amazing stroller deal on Prime Day.

$15 Off Wonder Buggy Lightweight Umbrella Stroller Wonder Buggy Lightweight Umbrella Stroller Amazon | $72.99 $58.39 See on Amazon Wonder Buggy has created a travel-friendly, lightweight stroller that's perfect for on-the-go. Large 5.5'' wheels allow your stroller to glide over any surface, and its fully adjustable canopy, made from UV-protecting fabric, is perfect for sunny days. The reclining seat offers a five-point safety restraint system, and can hold a child until approximately 36 months. Parents love the fact that this stroller is easy to fold, offers a child footrest, multi-position reclining seat, and a large underneath basket with plenty storage.