Beyoncé and JAY-Z's three kids might have some big shoes to fill one day, but they're already well on their way to becoming miniature versions of their accomplished parents. In fact, their oldest child, 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, is already taking after her mom in a few major ways, especially when it involves fashion. Really, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy totally matched each other at The Lion King premiere on Tuesday night, so prepare to "aww" and feel completely envious of their sparkly duds.

While Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed their twins, Rumi and Sir, more than two years ago, Queen Bey and Blue are basically twins themselves. The mother-daughter duo love to wear matching outfits, and they did it again this week while attending The Lion King premiere in Los Angeles, California. They walked the red carpet together, hand in hand, wearing super glamorous matching outfits. Beyoncé sported a gorgeous silver and black tuxedo jacket and matching black and silver skirt designed by Alexander McQueen, according to Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy opted for a more understated black blazer and white collared shirt underneath, but she also wore the same black and silver skirt as her mom.

Needless to say, the duo looked absolutely incredible. And just look at how comfortable Blue Ivy is on the red carpet with her mom — it's like she was born to be there.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's not totally surprising that Blue Ivy attended The Lion King premiere with her mom. After all, Beyoncé lends her voice to the character, Nala in the 2019 "real life" remake of the 1992 animated Disney film. So, it's likely that Blue Ivy was not only excited to get dressed up with her mom for a big event, but also excited to watch the kid-friendly film, too.

The film's director, Jon Favreau, told Entertainment Weekly in April that he believes Beyoncé signed on to do the film because of her kids. "I think part of [her joining the film] is that she's got young kids, part of it is that it's a story that feels good for this phase of her life and career, and she really likes the original very much," he told Entertainment Weekly back in April.

And, of course, Beyoncé's performance in the film is already getting rave reviews, according to USA Today, even though its official release isn't until July 19.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Blue Ivy and Beyoncé used this red carpet appearance to twin, it definitely wasn't their first time. Indeed, this mother-daughter duo really loves any opportunity to have a matching moment, and Blue Ivy has shown time and time again how she plans on following in her mom's footsteps (aside from in the fashion department). For instance, in Beyoncé's Netflix documentary, Homecoming, Blue Ivy showed everyone that she can sing and dance, just like her mama.

It's likely that Blue Ivy will be walking more of these red carpets on her own one day. But until that day comes, the world is more than delighted to see her as her mama's date.