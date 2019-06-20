It's a fabulous day for Lion King fans because Beyoncé and Donald Glover's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" duet is finally here. The beautiful, moving, and flawless rendition of Elton John's 1994 song was released via an international TV spot on Thursday, and guys, trust me when I say that this collaboration lives up to the hype.

Ever since Beyoncé (Nala) joined the live-action Lion King movie cast in November 2017, fans have been eager to hear her take on the film's iconic track, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight." The music icon's cast mates, including Billy Eichner (Timon), added fuel to the fire by singing her praises, teasing that the classic duet with Glover (Simba) was nothing short of a work of art.

" ... I'm telling you, it's f—ing good," Eichner shared during an appearance on the Keep It podcast. " ... They're very — they do not want us talking about it. I will just say that, honestly, it made me cry and I was not expecting that."

Well, grab the nearest box of tissues because Beyoncé's duet with Glover, aka Childish Gambino, has officially arrived. The gorgeous track can be heard in a brand-new TV spot for the movie, which features a heartfelt conversation between Simba and Mufasa (James Earl Jones). As Mufasa educates Simba about the inevitable circle of life (yep, I'm already tearing up), Glover and Beyoncé's stellar rendition starts to play in the background.

Beysus Knowles on YouTube

Although the snippet is brief, I think it signals amazing things to come when the movie finally drops on July 19. Many fans appear to agree with my prediction, with some Lion King diehards taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

"She hit the word 'harmony' the way I needed her to hit it," one person tweeted.

Someone else said: "This made me emotional!!!

Another fan commented: "I wasn't prepared I may be immortal now."

"I can’t be the only one that got MAJOR GOOSEBUMPS and super emotional. THE LION KING, WOW, SIS," a fan penned.

One commenter said: "Like let’s not act like that little snippet from 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' didn’t make you tear up a lil bit."

If this duet sounds like it came easily to Beyoncé and Glover, it probably has something to do with the fact that both stars are huge fans of the original Lion King.

"It's probably the safest thing because everybody who's involved is a fan, and everybody who is involved knows it really well," Glover said about tackling the duet, according to POPSUGAR. "They're like, 'So here are the lyrics,' and I'm like, 'I know the lyrics! Don't worry.'"

As for Beyoncé, she recently revealed that the Lion King is a movie she "grew up watching," according to the Daily Mail. Translation: this film holds a special place in the singer's heart.

If you've listened to the duet by now, then there's a good chance you've already picked up on Glover and Beyoncé's genuine love and appreciation for this Disney classic. And I don't know about you guys, but I'm ready to feel all of the love when the Lion King hits theaters on July 19.