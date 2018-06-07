You might want to sit down for this one, Beyoncé and JAY-Z fans. Just when you thought the power couple couldn't get any more adorable, Tina Lawson took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that Beyonce and JAY-Z renewed their wedding vows. Making matters even cuter is that *two* special guests were in attendance. Yep, I'm talking about Rumi and Sir, people. Cue the freakin' awws. (Beyoncé's rep did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.)

Gosh, where do I even start with this amazing turn of events? First off, Lawson wasn't the one who broke the vow renewal news. As it turns out, Beyoncé and JAY-Z spilled the beans on Wednesday at the first concert of their Run The World II tour. At the end of the concert — which took place in Cardiff, England — a video of the couple's vow renewal played for the thrilled audience, according to ET Online. In the stunning video, 6-year-old Blue Ivy, Lawson, and the twins all don white ensembles for the ceremony, according to PEOPLE. Adding to the beauty of the moment is that both Blue Ivy and Rumi both wore flower crowns. Ugh, my heart.

More to come...