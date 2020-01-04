Beyoncé's Birthday Party For Rumi & Sir Had A Few "Baby Shark" Nods

Beyoncé may be one of the most famous performers of our time — but when it comes to her kids, she prefers to keep things on the DL. Every once in a while, though, Queen Bey shares a brief glimpse of her three children that offers a peek into her family life. And Beyoncé's birthday party for Rumi and Sir definitely had a few "Baby Shark" nods.

As a refresher, Beyoncé and JAY-Z have a 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, as well as twins Sir and Rumi, who were born in June 2017. Which means the twins celebrated their second birthday this past summer — and they're already well on their way to 3. ( Time flies!)

Like plenty of people on New Year's Day, the "Crazy in Love" singer took to Instagram at the strike of midnight to reminisce about 2019. The mom of three did so by sharing a video montage of the year's highlights, captioning her post with, "2019 Bey-Cap!!" Beyoncé's montage featured clips and images from various award shows, photoshoots, and other public appearances, all set to her song, "MOOD 4 EVA" featuring JAY-Z and Childish Gambino. Also in the video was a nod to the release of Beyoncé's Netflix special, Homecoming, which offered a behind-the-scenes look into her 2018 Coachella concert. Other highlights included: The premiere of The Lion King, in which she was the voice of Nala; Sandra Oh's Time's 100 Most Influential People speech, during which she praised Beyoncé; along with many more career wins.

Much to fans' delight, there were also a few moments sprinkled in Beyoncé's video that included Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter. If you blinked, though, you could very well have easily missed the adorable glimpse of the twins' second birthday party. Within those quick 4 seconds or so, some eagle-eyed fans were able to notice that Sir and Rumi had a "Baby Shark"-themed bash, according to Harper's Bazaar.

The footage shows an outdoor venue decorated with with a large cutout of the word, "TWO," as well as life-sized "Baby Shark" characters, balloons, and cake. Furthermore, a brief shot of the twins shows Sir rocking white shorts with a button-up shirt and suspenders, while Rumi sports a dress with a design of shark teeth in the center. Basically, everything from the decorations, to the twins' outfits, to the food was on-point for their big day.

But yeah. Just in case you didn't already know, Beyoncé managed to have a pretty epic 2019. And although it was only a small part of the singer's memorable year, the twins' "Baby Shark"-themed second birthday party probably had guests singing, "doo, doo, do-do, do-do" for days afterward.