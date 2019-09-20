Ever since Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed their twins a little more than two years ago, people have been dying to see more of them. And in honor of Beyoncé's 37th birthday, fans finally got their wish. Beyoncé's new photo with twins Rumi and Sir is the best thing ever, because it finally shows how adorable her two kids really are.

Every single day must be the best day ever if you're Beyoncé, but 37 seems like her best year yet. After Beyoncé turned 37 years old on Sept. 4, according to Vogue, she took to her personal website to recap her very exciting year in photos. These pictures capture everything — from starting off her 37th birthday in Sardinia with her husband to attending red carpet events, to spending some quality time with her three kids. This means that she was able to sneak in some time to capture a picture with her twins — daughter, Rumi and son, Sir — which is awesome.

In the photo, taken from Halloween, Beyoncé's never-before-seen Halloween costume from last year modeled after actress and '90's fashion icon, Lisa Bonet, looks absolutely incredible. But it's her twins who steal the show (which is hard when you're standing next to Beyoncé). In the photo, Beyoncé holds her twins, Rumi and Sir, in either arm, wearing the cutest matching outfits.

There are so many amazing things about this picture. Like Beyoncé's almost exact recreation of her source material, or the fact that her kids are already showing so much of their personality in the photo already. Not to mention, this is one of the first photos of the twins that Beyoncé has ever shared, according to People.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have been very clear about their desire to limit their twins' exposure to the public. Since the twins were born on June 13, 2017, according to The Sun, Beyoncé has only shared a few photos of them, with their faces rarely showing. Over the past two years, she has included footage of the twins in her TV special for ABC in September, talked about them in her Netflix documentary which debuted in April, and shared photos of them during her On The Run II tour in 2018. But, all of these moments were "blink and you miss it" moments.

This new photo is practically the first time that people have really gotten a good look at Rumi and Sir, and the wait was worth it. The twins are so precious and look so much like their mom, dad, and 7-year-old sister, Blue Ivy. Twitter users can not get over their cuteness.

If people think that Rumi and Sir look like Beyoncé and JAY-Z, just wait until they hear about their personalities. Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, told Us Weekly in February that Rumi and Sir are exactly like Beyoncé and JAY-Z — and not because of their looks. "The girl is really just going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad," Lawson said.

That's very easy to see in the photo that Beyoncé just shared of the twins. As one Twitter user wrote, Rumi has Beyoncé's nose, Sir has JAY-Z's and the both of them have their personalities, too. Hopefully this won't be the last that fans see of the adorable duo.