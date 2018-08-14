Fans of Beyoncé know all too well that she and JAY-Z are extremely protective of their three children. Although Blue Ivy has made several public appearances at this point, photos of the eldest Carter child, 6, are still few and far in between. And glimpses of the 1-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi? Pssht. Forget about it. The famous parents have been so secretive of their youngest two, that widespread conspiracy theories about them not existing in the first place have been circulated. Well, the Beyhive better prepare to be floored because Beyoncé's three children all make an appearance in this new Vogue video.

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, a video was released by the magazine, and it gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Beyoncé's recent cover photoshoot for the September issue, E! Online reported. Among the shots of the singer looking flawless in various exotic outfits and headpieces are short snippets of her three young kiddos. While this is truly a treat, don't get too excited just yet. Although the twins do make brief cameos, the camera carefully avoids any full-on face shots. See if you can spot Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi, for yourself in the video, below!

Vogue on YouTube

As W Magazine reported, the 3:21-long video begins with Blue Ivy's voice saying, "Can you see it? I'm going to zoom in for you guys, okay?" She pops up a few times among shots of her glamorous mama alternating between posing regally for the camera and busting some playful dance moves. The animated 6-year-old can be seen doing cartwheels with a friend and snuggling with her toddler siblings. Beyoncé herself is also recorded holding one (and then both) of the twins, giving one a smooch on the cheek, and snuggling Blue Ivy.

In case the blips of the Carter kids went by too quickly for you to fully appreciate, here are stills of some of their appearances. Like when Bey was holding onto one of her twins, whose face was juuuust out of the frame.

Or when Blue Ivy was bonding with another of her toddler siblings.

Here's another shot of Beyoncé multi-tasking during the photoshoot — except this time, it looks like she's got one twin on each hip.

And how precious is this still of Beyoncé leaning in to give one of her toddlers a kiss?

Of course, here's a sweet shot of Blue Ivy smiling alongside her famous mama.

Earlier this month when Beyoncé was featured on the cover of Vogue, she penned a tell-all essay that tackled a number of personal topics. In it, the Grammy winner opened up about her difficult pregnancy with the twins. "I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month," she wrote. "My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU."

Beyoncé went on to explain how her body had changed since delivering the twins, and how she had embraced being curvier during her recovery.

To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.

Aside from her epic FUPA comment — which is just awesome in itself — I'd like to recognize how much of a bad-*ss Beyoncé is. I mean, I knew it before. But this look inside of some of the experiences that have shaped the singer only confirms it.

Although fans don't often get a glimpse of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's three kiddos, I love that they were included in this behind-the-scenes Vogue video — while still respecting their parents' wishes for privacy. As undeniably fierce and sexy and regal as Beyoncé is, motherhood is also a huge part of her identity. And it's pretty cool to see all of these parts of her at once.