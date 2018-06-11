Royal wedding are all the rage right now — so it shouldn't be a surprise that Beyoncé recently had one of her own. Last week, Beyoncé and JAY-Z embarked on their On the Run Tour II, and during the concerts, they show footage from what appears to be their vow renewal ceremony. Interestingly, Beyonce's vow renewal dress was inspired by Queen Victoria — aka the pioneer of the white wedding dress tradition — and it's definitely a gown fit for Queen Bey.

Bridal gown designer Galia Lahav confirmed in a press release that she designed the dress Beyoncé wore to renew her vows, InStyle reported. The dress is called the Thelma, and it comes from the Victorian Affinity collection on Lahav's website. The Victorian gown is an "homage to Queen Victoria’s wedding gown," the website explained.

In case you're interested in the dress' technical specs, it is "corseted with a sheer back made of a very delicate blush colored chantilly lace over a shimmery background. It has many sheer cut-outs, which accentuates the figure," the description continued. "The top has an elaborate vintage applique ornament which forms an off-the-shoulder neckline and has a sheer drape silk tulle sleeves. The appliques are decorated with multiple Swarovski crystals and pearls." You can see how the Thelma looks from all angles below:

Galia Lahav on YouTube

This dress is obviously a tad less conservative than the one Queen Victoria wore in 1840 (more on that in a moment), but there are definite similarities between the two styles.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, shared a photo, which appeared to be from a screen at the concert, in which part of Bey's dress is in view. "My babies❤️❤️❤️," she wrote alongside the shot, which also features the couple's twins, Sir and Rumi.

The footage of the ceremony plays during the couple's mashup performance of "Forever Young" and "Perfect" during the concert. Several fans shared videos from the concert on YouTube, revealing another angle of the gorgeous gown.

It's clear that the couple made their three children, Blue, Rumi, and Sir, a big part of their vow renewal ceremony. In clips (at about one minute and 48 seconds in the below video), you can see JAY embracing Blue while Beyoncé beams at them, people holding the twins right in front of their parents, and Tina Lawson smiling in the background. More footage of the family, including some featuring Beyoncé pregnant with the twins, plays throughout the beautiful mashup.

Taylor Sinclair on YouTube

In case you didn't realize, Queen Victoria is actually the reason most brides wear white wedding dresses to this day. At her 1840 wedding to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Queen Victoria made the radical decision to wear a white dress, TIME reported. At the time, most brides wore bright colors on their big day, meaning Victoria's white dress was a huge fashion statement. A few years later, a women's magazine called Godey’s Lady’s Book called white “the most fitting hue” for a bride, and “an emblem of the purity and innocence of girlhood, and the unsullied heart she now yields to the chosen one," the Washington Post reported. From then on, white became the norm for wedding dresses.

So even though the Thelma doesn't look exactly like Victoria's dress, it does share some similarities. For example, they both have similar necklines, puffy sleeves, lace details on silk fabric, and a train.

It's no surprise that Beyoncé would choose a dress inspired by one of the most iconic wedding gowns in history, considering she is pretty damn iconic herself. Queen Bey found a way to honor a classic-yet-trendsetting wedding style with a modern twist, and hopefully she will share more photos of herself in the stunning gown soon.