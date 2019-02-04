The Super Bowl halftime performance had a lot of surprises in store. No one knew what would happen when Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi joined forces to entertain the massive audience watching the big game. And people at home were very surprised by Big Boi's clothing choices. Unfortunately, Big Boi's fur coat during halftime had fans seriously upset, and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts over his fashion choices.

As far as halftime shows go, the Super Bowl halftime show was pretty tame. Maroon 5 performed all of their hits, Travis Scott showed everyone why he is one of the best rappers in music at the moment, and Big Boi paid tribute to the host city for this year's Super Bowl — Atlanta, Georgia. Considering that Big Boi is from Georgia, this was was an awesome tribute. While his performance of his hit song "The Way You Move" got audience members moving, some people were less moved by Big Boi's sartorial choices.

Big Boi showed up to his performance wearing a very large fur coat. (I mean, very large.) While it is unclear if this coat was made with real fur or fake fur, people didn't seem to care. They just had a lot to say about it.

But on the other hand, a lot of people loved Big Boi's look.

There is a lot that can be said about Big Boi's fur coat. Not only was it massive but it also looked a little too warm for the 50-degree Georgia weather. But the talk about his coat should not take away from his awesome performance, which was honestly a little too short.

While Maroon 5 was there to play all of their hits, Big Boi proudly represented his home city and did it in style with just a short performance. Big Boi's performance during half time represented "Atlanta's rich hip-hop legacy," according to Rolling Stone, which is something a lot of people felt the halftime show would be missing if Maroon 5 was the only act.

This was also the first time that Big Boi ever performed at the Super Bowl, according to Rolling Stone. In 2015, Big Boi opened up on an episode of ESPN's The Dan Le Betard Show about his experience with trying to perform at the Super Bowl. Big Boi said that he and his rap group, Outkast, never performed during the Super Bowl because they were offered "limited stage time" and weren't allowed to perform two of their biggest hits in their entirety, according to Billboard. In the same interview, he stated that he hoped that they would be invited back to the Super Bowl at some point. And although Big Boi performed just by himself and for just one song, at least he got to perform at the Super Bowl at all.

No matter what people thought about Big Boi's coat, they have to admit that he rocked the half time show — even if he had to do it with some questionable style.