The Big Brother 20 houseguests have been revealed and it's an eclectic group of people. The 16 houseguests moving in include a life coach, a pro-football player, a stay-at-home mom, and more. Although fans won't officially meet the new houseguests until the show premieres on Wednesday, thanks to social media fans can get an early look at the houseguests online. Below are the Big Brother 20 houseguests to follow on Instagram so you can get to know them.

Once the houseguests go into the house they won't be able to go on social media and will have no contact with the outside world. Thus, houseguests usually pass their social media accounts to a trusted friend or family member to manage while they're inside the house. Not every houseguest is on social media prior to the show, though most usually are once the show is over and they've acquired a bit of fame.

For now though, here are the Big Brother 20 houseguests that you can find on Instagram if you want to take a look before the show airs and see what they're like outside of the house. Maybe their Instas will help you decide who you're rooting for before the season even begins.

Faysal Shafaat fessyfitness on Instagram According to his Insta bio, Big Brother isn't the first reality competition show Faysal will be on. He was also on American Ninja Warrior.

Tyler Crispen tylercrispen2 on Instagram It's clear Tyler has a great time as a lifeguard in California. His "third best friend" Laine McIntyre is currently running his Instagram while he's in the house.

Kaitlyn Herman kaitlyn_herman on Instagram Kaitlyn is head over heels for her partner, music artist Aire Atlantica, who's running her Insta while she's in the house.

Kaycee Clark kcsince1987 on Instagram Based on her Insta, Kaycee is very close with her "famie" (family/roomie), Shahzi Rodr-Zy'Am. Hopefully, she'll be able to get close to her new roommates in the same way.

Bayleigh Dayton Sonja Flemming/CBS Bayleigh's account is currently private, but you can find her page here.

Angela Rummans Sonja Flemming/CBS Angela's page is currently private but you can find her on Instagram here.

Chris "Swaggy C" Williams Chris' page is currently private but you can find his profile here.

Winston Hines Sonja Flemming/CBS Unfortunately, Winston's Insta is currently private but you can find him here.

JC Monduix Sonja Flemming/CBS JC's Insta is private but he has over 23,000 followers so chances are if you request to follow him he'll accept. You can find him here.