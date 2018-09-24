It looks like congratulations are in order for yet another celebrity couple. (Is it just me, or are we in the midst of a baby boom, here?) That's because an Instagram pregnancy announcement is sending fans of both The Amazing Race and Big Brother into a frenzy. On Monday, Sept. 24, it was revealed that Big Brother couple Jessica and Cody are expecting their first child together. And fans are so excited for them.

Yep, you read that correctly — Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are going to be parents! On Monday, Graf posted a picture of the couple smiling while proudly displaying an ultrasound photo. "WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!" Graf captioned the sweet shot. "I’ve been pretty quiet on Instagram lately. I’ve been avoiding posting stories and photos as much as I normally do because we’ve been taking this time to really enjoy all the great blessings we have in our life. ❤️" Graf went on to explain that she's a little more than 11 weeks along at this point, and that her due date is April 11, 2019 — two days before Cody's birthday. She continued:

We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world!We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything! 👶🏽 #MomToBe#BabyOnBoard

Graf's followers were quick to shower the mom-to-be with words of excited congratulations. One person commented, "OMG congrats Jess and Cody!! you two are gonna be great parents 😘 im so excited for another big brother baby."

Another Instagram follower wrote, "OMG OMG OMG CONGRATS JESS AND CODY!!!!! CANT WAIT TO SEE THE NEW ADDITION ADDED TO YOUR FAMILY!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍."

Yet another person chimed in with, "omg omg omg yasssssss❤️❣️❤️😭."

Nickson also shared the baby news on Instagram — just with a different photo and message to his followers. The shot features Graf wearing a white dress while resting one hand on her bump and holding a sign that reads: "Party Police Department. Baby Mama. Crime: Home by 8:00." Alongside this picture, the father-to-be also wrote, "Every day, Jessica and I thank the Lord for all the blessings He gives us. And now we are blessed with the greatest gift... a child." He continued: "We are beyond pleased. Thank you for all who have stood with us in support... and thank you to those who have opposed us to make all the victories worth it. I’m looking forward to Jessica being my wife and the matriarch of the Nickson establishment in Texas. What an incredible year."

The happy news comes just one day after Instagram followers started getting suspicious about a possible pregnancy — all thanks to a photo Jessica shared with his hands posed on her tummy, according to Inquisitr. One follower commented, "“Omg are you preggo?” Another Instagram user wrote, "Oh my goddddd!!! Please be what I think it is."

For those who haven't followed the reality TV couple's journey, they actually met during season 19 of Big Brother in late 2017, according to People. Nickson and Graf went on to compete in season 30 of The Amazing Race, and ultimately took home the $1 million grand prize, ET Online reported. At the time, the pair — who got engaged earlier this year on Feb. 13 — said they planned to use their winnings to move to Dallas and buy a house. "Obviously the government is going to take half of that, and then with the scraps, I guess, we’re going to buy a house," Nickson told ET. "It’s one of those deals, ya know? Let’s get our future set with a house. Not have to pay a mortgage. And then figure out how we can set our kids' future up from there."

It's crazy, isn't it, how many people have found love in the midst of a reality TV competition? And to me, it's so cool watching these couples go on to start families of their own. Congrats to Jessica and Cody as they embark on yet another adventure together! You guys are definitely in for a wild ride.