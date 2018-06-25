The 20th season of Big Brother is finally here and with such an incredible milestone you should definitely expect the unexpected this season. Before the show dives into the head-of-household and power of veto competitions, it's best to find out who's moving into the house first. Thankfully, the Big Brother 20 house guests have already been revealed and it's an interesting mix this season.

The new season will feature 16 new houseguests, and, currently, no vets. However, it's totally possible that vets could be this season’s twist. For example, last season, Paul Abrahamian — who came in second place on Season 18 — returned to the house for BB19 (much to fans’ chagrin). Similarly, during Season 18, four vets returned to the house and it was ultimately Nicole Franzel, who first appeared on BB16, who won the season. While fans certainly love a good twist, they've made it clear they either want an entire all-star season with all vets or no vets at all.

That said, the twist for this season has yet to be revealed so it will be interesting to see what Big Brother has in store for the historic season. Whatever it is, these new houseguests should prepare themselves for anything. Check out the new contestants below and see if you can guess who will win the $500,000 this year.

JC Monduix Sonja Flemming/CBS JC, 28, hails from Miami, Florida. He works as a professional dancer and his favorite past Big Brother houseguest is Josh Martinez, who won BB19.

Chris "Swaggy C" Williams Sonja Flemming/CBS Chris is 23 years old and is a day trader from Bridgeport, Connecticut. One skill that could definitely help him in competitions is his photographic memory.

Winston Hines Sonja Flemming/CBS Winston, 28, is a big fan of Paul and he plans to use his interpersonal skills to "gain trust from key individuals identified early," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Angela Rummans Sonja Flemming/CBS Angela, 26, is a California native and works as a fitness model. In her cast bio she describes herself as spontaneous, scheming, and headstrong — all of which will be helpful in the house.

Haleigh Broucher Sonja Flemming/CBS At 21, Haleigh is the youngest of the houseguests and is currently a college student. She describes herself as classic, cautious, and contagious.

Bayleigh Dayton Sonja Flemming/CBS Bayleigh, 25, grew up in Missouri but now lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where she works as a flight attendant. Her favorite Big Brother houseguest is Donny because of his "genuine heart."

Kaitlyn Herman Sonja Flemming/CBS Kaitlyn, 24, lives in Encino, California and works as a life coach. Her favorite BB houseguest is Victor Arroyo from Season 18 because he was "such a good competitor and had such a sweet side to him."

Brett Robinson Sonja Flemming/CBS When he's not in the Big Brother house, Brett, 25, works as a cyber security engineer. For fun, he sometimes hacks into his friends' computers and his favorite BB houseguest is Derrick Levasseur, the winner of BB16.

Sam Bledsoe Sonja Flemming/CBS Sam, 27, is a welder from Stuarts Draft, Virginia. Her favorite BB houseguest is Daniele Donato, who won second place during BB8 and returned for BB13, when she partnered with her father, Dick Donato.

Kaycee Clark Sonja Flemming/CBS Kaycee, 30, is a pro football player from Temple, Arizona. Her favorite Big Brother houseguest is Cody from BB19 because, "He was so different and such a badass."

Faysal Shafaat Sonja Flemming/CBS Faysal, 26, is an Orlando, Florida native and substitute teacher who secretly loves Taylor Swift. His favorite BB houseguest is also Victor Arroyo.

Tyler Crispen Sonja Flemming/CBS Tyler, 23, hails from Hilton Head, South Carolina and is a lifeguard. His life motto is, "Do whatever the hell you want."

Angie "Rockstar" Lantry Sonja Flemming/CBS Angie, 34, is a stay-at-home mom from Columbia, Maryland. She describes herself as eclectic, entertaining, and magical.

Rachel Swindler Sonja Flemming/CBS Rachel, 29, is a Las Vegas entertainer who describers herself as sarcastic, loyal, and passionate. Her favorite Big Brother houseguest is Britney Haynes from BB12 and BB14.

Steve Arienta Sonja Flemming/CBS Steve, 40, is from Wanaque, New Jersey and used to be an undercover cop. He describes himself as stubborn, competitive, and funny.

Scottie Salton Sonja Flemming/CBS Scottie, 26, is a shipping manager from Chicago, Illinois. His life motto is, "When the shark is hungry, he eats!"