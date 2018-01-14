Bill Murray Appears As Steve Bannon On 'SNL' & Twitter Is Loving It

For as long as Saturday Night Live has been spoofing the Donald Trump presidency (which honestly seems like forever at this point) former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has been portrayed as a cloaked Grim Reaper, but finally on Saturday the show revealed who's been Bannon all along. Bill Murray appeared as Steve Bannon on SNL and Twitter loved it. Because who doesn't love Bill Murray?

Somewhat less beloved, however, is Bannon, who was recently fired from the Trump administration following the publishing of the book Fire and Fury by Michael Wolf. You know, the book that everyone has been talking about for the incredible little tidbits about the Trump administration. (My favorite is the nugget that Trump goes to bed with a good night cheeseburger). So far on Saturday Night Live, Bannon has just been spoofed as a hooded Grim Reaper without ever showing his face. All that changed on Saturday night's cold open, in which the hood was let down and who should appear but Murray, beloved actor and folk hero. It turns out that Murray is the perfect person to imitate Bannon, down to his crumpled jackets, signature skin look, and hubris. And clearly, the internet agrees.

