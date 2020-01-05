The outfits at the 2020 Golden Globes were top notch, but no one could out do Pose star and Golden Globe nominee Billy Porter. The actor shined on the red carpet wearing all white and feathers. Yes, Billy Porter's 2020 Golden Globes look came equipped with a white feather train and he looked absolutely incredible.

Although the competition might be tough in Porter's category for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama, he certainly won the award for best dressed in his category. Porter's all white tuxedo with a pristine white feather train served as fantastic contrast to the red carpet. Although everything about the outfit was incredible, perhaps the best thing was the fact that it came with his own personal train holder. Talk about a dream job.

It's safe to say that Porter came dressed to win. His custom outfit (yes, custom) designed by Alex Vinash reportedly took three months to make, which means that it was being worked on before the nominees were announced in early December. During his red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest, Porter explained the power in his outfit.

"This is not a sitting outfit, this is a standing outfit," he said.

It's also an outfit made for walking. Just look at how his train moves down the red carpet.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

More to come...