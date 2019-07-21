If you're like me, then you probably grew up watching Steve Irwin wrestling crocodiles on Animal Planet. In fact, The Crocodile Hunter was one of my favorite shows in the late '90s/early '00s. There was just something so pure about Steve's love for animals, his dedication for helping them, and his passion for teaching others about the creatures he encountered. It was clear, too, how much he adored his family. Which is why it comes as little surprise that Bindi Irwin still gets emotional over videos of her dad. Because honestly? Same.

On Sept. 4, 2006, Steve Irwin died in a freak accident when a stingray's barb pierced his heart, according to The Telegraph. He was only 44, and he left behind his wife, Terri, and two young children. In the years since Steve died, it's become incredibly clear that his children — Bindi, now 20, and Robert, 15 — take after their animal-loving parents. They work alongside their mother to run Australia Zoo, and they're busy filming Crikey! It's The Irwins for Animal Planet, among other projects.

Even though it's been 13 years since her father's death, Bindi Irwin still finds herself crying over old video footage of her father from time to time. In a recent interview with Stellar magazine, the former Dancing with the Stars champion opened up about this reality.

Animal Planet on YouTube

“It was just an ordinary day and we were playing the video where we petition against harvesting of crocodile eggs,” she told the publication. “There’s old footage of dad with the crocodiles and, even though I’ve seen the video maybe 50 times, that day I started crying.” Bindi added:

Some days you feel the grief more than others. What gets to me are those moments when I’d love him to be here to share what we’re doing.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of Twitter users admitted to also getting emotional at videos of Steve Irwin. One person wrote, "Tell Bindi we all do...her daddy was one of a kind..."

Another Twitter user commented, "I think we all cry watching his videos. Such a kind and likable man."

Yet another Twitter user wrote, "So do I. loved him. Only three celebrities I’ve ever cried over. Him Joan rivers and Michael Jackson."

In other Steve-Irwin's-kids-keeping-his-memory-alive news, Bindi's younger brother Robert recently shared a side-by-side photo of himself and his father that will give you chills. On July 3, Robert took to Twitter to share the photos of father and son feeding the same crocodile, according to ET. "Dad and me feeding Murray," Robert wrote. "... same place, same croc — two photos 15 years apart." The resemblance is uncanny, right?

To this day, it's still difficult for me to comprehend that Steve Irwin is really gone. He had such a kind and contagious personality — it felt like I knew him. (I can only imagine what it must be like for Terri, Bindi, and Robert.) It makes me so happy that they're honoring Steve legacy by carrying on his animal conservation and education efforts.

So if you tune into the family's Animal Planet series, don't feel too bad if you find yourself weeping over old footage of Steve Irwin. It happens to the best of us.