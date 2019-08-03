There was something truly special about Steve Irwin. He will always be remembered for the contagious passion that he had for educating the world about animals, along with the work he did to protect them. Although it's been nearly 13 years since The Crocodile Hunter star was tragically killed when the barb of a stingray pierced his heart, his memory lives on in those who loved him — and especially in the hearts of his widow and two children. With that said, I can almost guarantee Bindi Irwin's letter to late father Steve Irwin after getting engaged will make you cry.

As you might have heard, Bindi Irwin recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell. "On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram and Twitter on July 23. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love."

Powell also shared the happy news on his social media channels. "Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives," he wrote on Instagram. "Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday."

Fast-forward to Friday, Aug. 2, and Bindi again took to Instagram with her upcoming wedding in mind. But this time, it was to share a throwback photo of herself, her father, her mother, Terri, and her younger brother, Robert, according to E! News. "Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert," she captioned the post. "He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter. I know you'd be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle." Bindi continued:

I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.

Irwin's Instagram followers were basically reduced to puddles of tears. One person commented, "I’ve rarely seen someone missed by ALL like your father. And we all still cry about it too. I’m just so glad my son gets to see you and Robert the way I saw Steve! Also if there is any video made public if Robert walking you down the aisle I’m going to need to cancel my entire day from crying too much."

Another Instagram user wrote, "'When he walks me down the aisle' ouch my heart."

Yet another follower chimed in with, "...aaaaaand I'm crying. That's beautiful. 🙏💕 There is no doubt in my mind your dad's famous enthusiasm is entwined within each moment in the lives of the wonderful children he and Terri created. Pure loving bliss. ❤️

This isn't the first time Bindi has opened up about her wishes for the wedding since her engagement. On July 27, the Crikey: It's the Irwins star revealed to People she wants her 15-year-old brother to have the honors of walking her down the aisle on her big day.

"I think that for me, it'll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle," she told the publication. "That's something that I really want to do ... I'm always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he's always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life. She continued:

So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special. And I think that's what dad would have wanted as well.

Clearly, Steve Irwin is still such a huge part of his family's life. And even though he can't physically be there on Bindi's wedding day, he'll be there in spirit through the love Terri, Bindi, Robert, and the rest of the world has for him. And I have a feeling there won't be a dry eye among those in attendance when Robert walks his big sister down the aisle.