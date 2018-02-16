Dreams really do come true on Bachelor in Paradise and now Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have welcomed their first child together, according to Us Weekly. The couple met, were married, and got their first sonogram on reality television. Now, on Thursday, Feb. 15, they revealed that they've bought a baby girl into the world and Bachelor Nation couldn't be happier.

"It was a perfect birth, no problems at all. We were supposed to induce her today but Carly’s water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday!” Bass said in a statement to People on Thursday. “Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours. I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her."

The couple named their daughter Isabella Evelyn Bass, calling her "Bella" for her nickname. According to Hollywood Life, Bass previously revealed that the name choice for the couple's daughter was based on a family connection. He explained, "I lost the battle to name our baby girl Evan but I won the war with the name: ‘Isabella Evelyn Bass.’ My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her."

Bass and Waddell have not yet announced their amazing baby news on their social media accounts, though they have documented their family journey online in all other aspects.

Bass already has three sons from his previous marriage and their names are Ensley, Nathan, and Liam Bass.

During season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise this past summer, Waddell and Bass tied the knot on national television, with fellow cast members, friends and family present. On location, after the nuptials, in Mexico is where the couple found out they were pregnant with little Bella. According to Hollywood Life, Bass recalled:

We were in Mexico and it was actually a few days after our wedding, and it was a little Mexican town called Salulita. She was late ... We go into this drugstore and after she went and took the test and she comes out and was like, ‘I don’t know what that means. It’s in Spanish’ ... I had to Google and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re pregnant.’

Bass then added that finding out he and Waddell were pregnant, "was extra special to find out down the street from where we got married, engaged, everything."

According to Waddell's Instagram account, baby Bella was due on Feb. 16, so she has arrived pretty much right on schedule. Congrats to the happy family!