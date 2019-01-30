Breakfast is supposed to be the most important meal of the day, and that recommendation seems especially relevant with growing kiddos and their ravenous appetites. While, as parents, you'll try to sneak in some fruits, eggs, and healthy granola, some days just call for a full stack of sweet, sweet pancakes for the whole family. And honestly, this 28-pound tub of pancake mix from BJ's Wholesale Club — which, I should add, has a shelf life of 10 years — should probably be a pantry staple in every home. And because BJ's Wholesale Club is offering free same-day grocery delivery for a limited time, it seems like the best time to stock up.

BJ's Wholesale Club is known for its ability to provide for shoppers in big ways. After all, it's the kind of place where you can get 60 granola bars for $10 and 52 packs of oatmeal for just $11. The bigger the better and the more the merrier, right?

So if buying in bulk is your jam, then you'll be delighted to know that BJ's Wholesale Club is now selling a 28-pound tub of buttermilk pancake mix for $61.99, which, and I can't stress this enough, can survive in your pantry for up to 10 years.

Basically, you'll never have to worry about what you're serving for breakfast for a long, long time with this tub of pancake mix in your household.

Courtesy of BJ's

Although it might come with a little bit of a price tag, this pancake mix has multiple uses to get your money's worth, especially since the entire pail can make anywhere from 828 to 1,104 pancakes (depending on how big you make your flapjacks).

And this mix has multiple uses, too. You can easily make waffles, scones, biscuits, and muffins (and pancakes, of course) with this tub of mix. And the best thing is, you don't have to be a chef to dive into it. Pancake mix is simple; all you have to do is add water (and whatever mix-ins you prefer). Basically, if you've ever wanted to get creative with your flapjacks and breakfast entrees, now is definitely the time.

What's more, this product can be shipped to anywhere in the United States for free within five to seven business days, according to BJ's Wholesale Club.

Even better, now through Feb. 4, you can get same-day grocery delivery through delivery.bjs.com with promo code BIGGAME2019 (minimum order of $35).

Courtesy of BJ's

Aside from essentially having an endless supply of pancakes in your home, this tub may also come in handy for a rainy — or frigidly cold — day when you and your kids can't leave the house. As you may have heard, the midwest (and surrounding areas) is currently experiencing a polar vortex, according to FOX News, which has left lots of people indoors for days due to the extreme cold and negative temperatures. Though people stuck at home may not be able to get this tub of crowd-pleasing pancake mix in time, it's certainly worth considering buying for when the next blizzard (or lazy Saturday morning) strikes. Pancakes can really brighten anyone's day, right?

And, really, when you have 28 pounds of pancake mix to work with, the possibilities are endless. You'll just need to find a place to store it...