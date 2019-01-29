For all those who just absolutely could not get enough of Black Panther — last year's mega blockbuster sci-fi thriller that became synonymous with Black pride and power — you might be in luck. That's because Black Panther is returning to theaters in honor of Black History Month, and for the week that it is showing again, tickets will actually be free.

Beginning on Feb. 1, the beginning of the month that is nationally recognized for celebrating Black History, Deadline reported that Black Panther will be showing in 250 AMC Theater locations, throughout the week and ending on Feb. 7. There will reportedly be two showings per day throughout the week, and you can visit this website to see if there's a location near you participating.

“Black Panther is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in the press release that shared the news of the program, according to The Hill. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it.”

On top of free showings, the production company will also be giving a $1.5 million grant to the United Negro College Fund.

Though this is obviously incredible news in terms of being a moment for celebrating Black History Month as well as offering a free opportunity to see the movie for those who may not be able, Gizmondo pointed out that production could also have another motive, and it has to do with award season.

The site reported that, given the movie's seven different Oscar nominations and the awards taking place at the end of the month (Feb. 24) with voting taking place from Feb. 12 to the 19, there's a good chance it's also an opportunity to get the movie back into the minds of fans, and perhaps generate a push for even more wins.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with that, given that the movie is so powerful and well-received on its own. It's an important film, and deserves all the credit it receives.

It goes without saying that the movie has had a significant impact on its viewers, but what may be less known is that it was a powerful project for the cast and crew as well. In an interview with NPR, the film's director Ryan Coogler said directing Black Panther brought him "back to his roots," and that it was a really important thing for him to take on. "As I got older, I wanted to find a comic book character that looked like me and not just one that was on the sidelines," Coogler told NPR.

Coogler is behind one of the most popular movies of all time. (Forbes reported that it ranked in the top 200 highest grossing films ever recorded, which is pretty significant.) And thankfully, there's an opportunity to catch it again soon, for free, and it's one everyone should take advantage of next week.