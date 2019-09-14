There's no denying that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have the kind of chemistry that can light up a room, and that they're pretty much America's fave celeb couple. While Reynolds is energetic and engaging, Lively is down-to-earth and even-tempered. Together they make the perfect pair, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds zodiac signs might play a big role in their compatibility. I mean these two have been married for 7 years, have welcomed two kids, and are expecting one more any day now.

Lively was born on Aug. 15, 1987 making her a Virgo. Those that fall under the Virgo sign are perfectionists by nature but they use it to help others, according to Your Tango. In fact, it's said that Virgos were born to give, a trait which provides them with great joy. They also pay attention to even the smallest of details, according to HuffPost. This might be why Lively has excelled as a mom, thriving on organization and structure.

Reynolds often credits Lively for being the backbone of their family, joking to David Letterman in March 2015: "I’m just a diaper-changing facility hooked up to a life support system, but my wife, she’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She’s a human Denny’s all day long, and it never ends for her. She’s the most beautiful Denny’s you’ve ever seen. I guarantee it."

As for Reynolds, he was born on Oct. 23, 1976, which makes him a Scorpio. The sign is known for being incredibly passionate and powerful, according to Allure. Furthermore, they're also very intuitive and forge deep personal connections.

But Scorpios can be jokesters, too. For Lively's most recent birthday, Reynolds lovingly trolled her by posting several unflattering pictures of the actress in honor of her special day, according to USA Today. TBH, it's hard for her to look bad, but nice try.

Lively's done her fair share of of social media trolling on Reynolds, by constantly cropping him out of star studded photos and posting them for all to see, according to E! News. But this sweet tidbit is totally indicative of their relationship — still swooning after all these years.

She once confessed of pinning pictures of Reynolds to her Pinterest board. “If I’m looking [at] hair things [and] I see, oh, that’s me! That’s so weird! But I do re-pin pictures of Ryan," she told Oprah Magazine in an interview.

As it turns out, a Virgo-Scorpio relationship is one of the most compatible pairings around, according to Astrology.com. They usually stay away from crowds and keep the special moments for themselves. Case in point: The couple's wedding was a very private affair with only 70 people in attendance. They were also mum on any details until after the big day, according to Easy Weddings.

"Virgo and Scorpio are extremely compatible signs because they both place such a high value on loyalty and commitment. Other signs sometimes flinch in the face of the devotion these guys can offer, but a wild Scorpio (Ryan) finds a home in domestic queen Virgo (Blake)," Courtney Perkins, astrologist and owner of the popular horoscope centered Instagram page NotAllGeminis, told InStyle. "Scorpio appreciates Virgo’s practicality and Virgo enjoys Scorpio’s devotion — it proves they are loved and appreciated."

There's no denying that Reynolds and Lively are a match made in astrological heaven. And while astrology might not be an exact science, it sure seems that the two are meant to be.