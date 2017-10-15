Blake Lively Says Her Daughter Is A "Baby Viking" For All The Right Reasons

As every parent knows, babies have a lot of personality. Every day they reveal a bit more about themselves, giving parents a glimpse of what's in store for years to come. It's incredibly exciting and entertaining to witness, but some of these personality quirks are also a little terrifying. For example, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter, Ines, just turned a year old and is already showing those unique traits. Seriously, Lively said her daughter is a "baby viking" and one can only imagine the future they will have in store with her.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Lively shared a fun anecdote about Ines' first birthday party, which happened this past month. Like every mom, Lively made her daughter a cake (this one was Cookie Monster-themed). But instead of going crazy over sugar like most young children (who die to get their hands on any and all kids of it), Ines had an adverse reaction, reaching for her mom's plate of food.

"She just looked at it and then reached for a steak," Lively told Fallon. "She's ham fisting two steaks... It's like I have given birth to a baby viking."

That is the cutest image ever. Can you imagine a baby demanding a big steak for their birthday over a cake, smashing into the meat rather than smearing frosting all over their faces? I can only imagine Lively's shock, too. It sounds like she never imagined she would be faced with this kind of scenario with her daughter. Lively told Fallon that she had to wash her daughter's arms, "dripping in blood from the steak." Seriously, what a sight to see.

Lively's other daughter, 2-year-old James, is enjoying her sister, but it seems like the aggressive viking-type personality runs in the Lively-Reynolds household. Lively told Fallon that James loves to love her little sister a little too much:

She's good. She loves her sister. She does the thing where she is like "I am loving her so much but I'm actually really harming her right now." And I think she knows what she is doing.

This wasn't the first time that Lively or Reynolds have referred to their daughters as little powerhouses who are not to be messed with. In August, during an interview, Reynolds called James a "dime-store thug" when she showed up to the set of his movie and hid tootsie rolls in her jacket, according to People.

Those tough and defiant personality traits are clearly sticking with James, as Lively told Fallon on Friday that James has already determined the Halloween costumes for both herself and her younger sister.

With parents as funny and enthusiastic as Lively and Reynolds, it is hard for their kids to not to have some unique personality traits. But these traits can also be attributed to the fact that Lively is raising her daughters to be independent at such a young age. Lively told Glamour in July, according to ABC News, that she and Reynolds refuse to use the word "bossy" in their household:

My husband said, "I don't ever want to use that word again. You've never heard a man called bossy." There could never be a negative connotation for a man being a boss, so to add a negative connotation on a woman being bossy? It's belittling and doesn't encourage them to be a boss.

That is so smart, and it is clear that in their young ages both James and Ines are learning from this — whether it is taking charge and eating red meat or hoarding candy from craft services. Both Lively and Reynolds are certainly in for an exciting future with their daughters' personalities.

