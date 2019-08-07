Blake Horstmann smashed Bachelor in Paradise precedent by showing up to Mexico having already been in a love triangle before the show started filming. In the season premiere, viewers learned that he'd slept with both Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes within 24 hours of each other at a music festival prior to filming BiP. So he's cultivated a bit of a "playboy" personality for himself this season, as Chris Harrison so generously put it, and Blake memes from Bachelor in Paradise have been proliferating ever since.

When the BiP Season 6 casting news was announced, Blake was among the fan favorites. He was a super sweet finalist on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette — arguably better liked than her final rose recipient Garrett Yrigoyen — and Bachelor Nation was excited to see him potentially find the love he deserved in Paradise. Unfortunately, he seized on his Bachelorette fame just a little too enthusiastically, apparently throwing himself into a bunch of flings with other alums. (If you're new here, the contestants infamously hang out with each other all the time doing Bachelor Nation promo events, so it's pretty common for them to pair off outside the show.)

More to come...