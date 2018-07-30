Bleeding Gums & 6 Other Weird Pregnancy Symptoms That Are Commonly Missed

There are so many weird things that happen when you're growing a human being inside of your own body. Pregnancy can be a strange time. And while some of the symptoms you deal with during pregnancy are things that you expected after chatting with friends or family members, other things can sort of sneak up on you. You might expect to be exhausted, for instance, but you may not be ready for bleeding gums and other weird things that happen when you're pregnant that even pregnant women don't realize.

There's a lot that changes in your body during pregnancy and some of it is more subtle than you might think. That means that you might not always even realize, at least initially, that these sorts of changes are taking place. If they are things you notice at some point during your pregnancy, however, you might wonder if they're typical pregnancy symptoms (albeit ones that no one bothered to mention to you), or something that's potentially more serious. These weird pregnancy symptoms aren't necessarily signs of something terrible, so if you don't realize they're happening, which many people won't, it might not actually be a huge deal.

Pregnancy can be strange, but it's also pretty amazing.

1 A Heightened Sense Of Smell Rawpixel.com/Fotolia If the scent of your favorite flower becomes overwhelmingly pungent — even bothersome — when you're pregnant, you might notice the change. But the reason for that change is because pregnancy can result in a heightened sense of smell. The Bump noted that a stronger sense of smell can be one of the earliest signs of pregnancy. It's not entirely clear why some moms-to-be's noses are stronger during pregnancy, but Dr. Yvonne Bohn, MD, the co-author of The Mommy Docs' Ultimate Guide to Pregnancy and Birth, told the site that hormonal changes are the suspected culprit.

2 Looser Joints micromonkey/Fotolia Hormones are the cause of loosened cartilage and joints during pregnancy, as well. Cosmopolitan UK reported that relaxin, which is released to help your body prepare for labor and delivery, can affect more than just your pubic bones, meaning you might experience some looser joints and joint pain during your pregnancy.

3 Bleeding Gums hedgehog94/Fotolia Bleeding gums are often thought to be generally normal, but they can also be a sign of something more serious. They can be common pregnancy symptom, however, which is something that you might not have known before. Baby Center noted that bleeding gums during pregnancy is a sign of pregnancy gingivitis, or gum disease. Taking care of your gums, teeth, and mouth by seeing your dentist, brushing and flossing regularly, and more can help keep your mouth as healthy as possible throughout your pregnancy (and long after).

4 Change In Voice Pitch artursfoto/Fotolia Unless your voice changes dramatically, for example, when you're dealing with a particularly pesky cold, you might not really pick up on it. Plus, you hear yourself talk all the time, so it might not be something that you notice unless someone else mentions it. Still, this isn't uncommon during pregnancy either. A study by researchers at the University of Sussex in Brighton in the UK found that voices can lower by one piano note and stay that way for about a year after your baby is born. And a 2012 study published in the Journal of Voice found that vocal changes can happen during pregnancy, as well. Vocal changes during or immediately after pregnancy — again — might be the result of hormones and other changes going on in your body.

5 Stinky Breath gballgiggs/Fotolia You can get bad breath from lots of things, ranging from eating something like garlic to dealing with dry mouth, and more. But you might also experience worse breath during pregnancy. Healthline noted that hormonal changes during pregnancy can disrupt your senses, which might mean that you're eating things that will make your breath stink, that you'll be more sensitive to smells, or that you might notice a sort of metallic taste in your mouth. It's not uncommon, but, again, going to the dentist regularly and taking care of your mouth can help keep your breath in check.

6 Hair All Over The Place starush/Fotolia Today's Parent noted that, during pregnancy, hair can grow on your face, chest, or stomach. If you notice this happening and it bothers you, seeking out the assistance of an esthetician can help. Some hair removal techniques are safe during pregnancy, as Caroline Ruggiero, a hair and scalp specialist and the owner of Truly You Hair and Scalp Clinic, told the magazine, so you don't have to just live with it if that's not what you want to do.