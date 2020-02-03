Queen Bey has a long history of surprising her fans (in the best way possible), but Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Blue Ivy at Super Bowl 2020? The unexpected appearance from the Carters on Sunday afternoon was a particularly pleasant surprise, to say the least.

With J. Lo and Shakira performing at halftime, it's safe to say that a fair number of viewers were tuning in not just to see the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off, but also to catch a couple of amazing divas in action. Those lucky viewers got a bonus: Beyoncé, decked out in a gorgeous green suit by Balmain (made all the more glam by her accessories, a glittering choker, white cat eye shades, and white stilettos.

Not to be outdone, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy were equally fashionable (of course). As E! News reported, Jay rocked a printed bomber jacket and a baseball hat, while Blue opted for a black leather jacket and matching skirt, with a pair of Balmain combat boots (following in her mama's footsteps).

For fans hoping that the couple (either together or separately) would perform this year, a quick glimpse of the family as spectators might be cold comfort, but... seriously, check out this suit.

Was the verdant hue of Bey's pantsuit a nod to the turf on the football field? Perhaps. Or maybe she just didn't want to clash.

Then again, who are we kidding? It's Beyoncé's world, and we're just living in it. The football field should be more worried about clashing with Bey.