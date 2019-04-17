On Wednesday, April 17, Beyoncé released a Netflix documentary about her 2018 Coachella performance and an album with songs from it. Both of these amazing pieces not only highlight the singer's star power, but pay tribute to the family she's started with her husband, JAY-Z. And their 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, takes after Beyoncé in Homecoming in the most adorable way, proving that her little girl is well on her way to filling her mama's impressive shoes.

In Homecoming, both of Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performances are shown. TBH, watching it is like having your own personal Beyoncé concert in your living room, and it's absolutely incredible. But the documentary also focuses in on Beyoncé's preparation for the performance — specifically about how she was able to put it all together while she was pregnant and after giving birth to her twins, daughter, Rumi and son, Sir the year prior. And, of course, this is all happening while she's adjusting to life as a mom of three.

Since her family is such a huge part of her life, Beyoncé's oldest, Blue Ivy, also makes plenty of appearances in Homecoming. Throughout the doc, Blue Ivy can be seen watching her mom's rehearsals, spending time with her dad, and practicing some of her mom's iconic dance moves with her dancers.

As if fans weren't already convinced Blue Ivy is her mom's mini-me, she also has her own track on Homecoming: The Live Album, where she does a cover of the hymnal, "Lift Every Voice And Sing."

Blue Ivy's angelic voice shines in the song, and earns some major applause from Beyoncé at the end of it.

"Beautiful job, bubba," Beyoncé says. "You sound so pretty."

"I wanna do that again!," Blue Ivy replies. "It feels good!"

That is definitely the voice of a little Beyoncé in the making. Her enthusiasm for singing the song, and then immediately wanting to sing it again, is a strong indication that Blue Ivy loves performing, just like her parents.

It's not a far cry for her to realize this now. Beyoncé was just 7 years old (the same age as Blue Ivy) when she began entering talent contests, according to Vanity Fair, and 9 years old when she sang on Star Search with her first girls group.

Like mother, like daughter.

This isn't the first time that Blue Ivy's voice has been featured on an album. On JAY-Z's 2017 album, 4:44, Blue Ivy rapped on the song, "Blue's Freestyle/We Family" in which she got to speak her mind and take the microphone for herself. It's a completely different vibe from the way she sings "Life Every Voice And Sing" and shows just how much the little girl has grown since appearing on her dad's song.

That growth was evidenced on Beyoncé's new album and documentary. And people on Twitter are loving how adorable Blue Ivy sounds.

During the film, Blue Ivy seemed right at home at her mom's rehearsals. But, Beyoncé revealed at one point during Homecoming that it was hard for her to maintain a work-life balance while being a new mom of three.

"I'm just trying to figure out how to balance being a mother of a 6-year-old, twins that need me, and giving myself creatively and physically," she says. "It's not like before where I could rehearse for 16 hours straight. I have children, I have a husband. I have to take care of my body."

But it doesn't seem like Blue Ivy seems to mind. As seen throughout the documentary, she loves singing and dancing like her mom, just as much as she loves watching her perform. It's hard to argue with the fact that Blue Ivy could very well be a baby Beyoncé in the making.