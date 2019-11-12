Bode & Morgan Miller Welcome Twin Boys, & Their Birth Story Is Amazing

Congratulations are in order as Bode and Morgan Miller welcomed twin baby boys on Friday and the experience was certainly a unique one. When the midwives didn't arrive on time, Bode's mother stepped in to deliver the babies. Fortunately, the birth went smoothly and the family is recovering well.

Bode spoke with TODAY on Tuesday morning, sharing the big news and opening up about how it all went down. "None of the midwives actually made it on time," he said. "By the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies. Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn’t delivered babies in 20-plus years and had never delivered twins. … We were certainly not qualified to be doing it.” Qualified or not, his mom did the damn thing and the babies made their arrival surrounded by family.

An unexpected upside of delivering the babies at home: Bode and Morgan get a little extra time to decide on names for their two boys. That's right, the twins don't have names just yet, according to E! News. But mom and dad will pin something down some time soon. "That's one of the advantages of doing it at home. In the hospital, they won't let you out of there unless you name," he told TODAY in jest. "We'll come up with something. They have such different personalities right now and it's going to be cool to kind of let them be a little bit."

Despite the unexpected turn of events during labor and delivery, mom and her boys are doing well. "We're still floating from the whole experience," Morgan told TODAY. "It was just so amazing to have it go as spontaneously but as well as it did. And for Bode to get to deliver his identical twin boys with his mom...it was pure magic."

Back in August, Morgan announced her pregnancy made a timely appearance on TODAY. She explained that her husband always wanted twins, but she wasn't so sure they were in the cards for the two of them. “Bode from the beginning of our relationship has always said, ‘I want identical twin boys born on my birthday,’" she said at the time. "And this time when I found out I was pregnant, I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ and he said, ‘No.' So I went to the ultrasound appointment by myself, but sure enough, identical twin boys.”

Morgan echoed this excitement in her pregnancy announcement on Twitter. "Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys," she wrote. "From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far from @millerbode birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow."

Since the twins join the bunch, Bode and Morgan now have three children under two, including their 1-year-old son, Easton. Easton was notably born within months of the tragic drowning of their daughter Emmy in 2018, according to People. The two also share 4-year-old son Nash, and Bode has two children from previous relationships: a daughter, Dace, 11, and son, Nate, 6.

Bode and Morgan Miller will have quite the story to share with their twins when they get older, and the bond between Bode's mother and her grandkids must be pretty special. All in all, the birth story is shaping up to be a pretty incredible one. Congratulations to the happy family!