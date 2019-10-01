Who doesn't want their child to feel like a million bucks? Some of the most important things parents want to tell their child are "you are loved," "you are amazing in every way," and "I am so proud of who you are." Whether these books are describing the kind of love parents feel for their child or the kind of love children feel about themselves, these books will boost your child's self-esteem immeasurably.

Read these books to kickstart your day. Send your kids off to school or daycare with confidence. Whether it's knowing that they can rely on your unconditional love, or realizing their friends have their backs, you can emphasize all of that with a little morning reading-time over cereal. There will always be tough times when children feel like they stand out when they want to fit in. Learning that what makes a child different--whether it's the color of their skin (as in Sulwe), their culture (as in The Proudest Blue), their beliefs that kindness is a super power (as in Superbun!), or their interests (as in Best Friends) is one of the most important ways we teach our kids to have endless, and loving self-esteem. When your kids fall down, dust off their pants, give them a hug, and read them a book!

1. 'I Love All Of Me (Wonderful Me)' by Lorie Ann Grover, Pictures by Carolina Búzio Courtesy of Scholastic I Love All Of Me by Lorie Ann Grover ($9.99, IndieBound) This sweet book for babies in toddlers celebrates all the parts of them you love. Written in first person, this book will teach positive self-talk, which is something everyone needs! With the refrain of "I love my..." kids will look at their own body and self in a positive and joyful way. Courtesy of Scholastic

2. 'You Make Me Happy' by Smriti Prasadam-Halls, illustrated by Alison Brown Courtesy of Bloomsbury You Make Me Happy by Smriti Prasadam-Halls ($17.99, IndieBound) This makes a gorgeous read-aloud to a child you love, but it depicts two unrelated friends (a fox and a porcupine) who do everything together. It just reiterates that "everything is better with you."

3. 'Perfect' by Max Amato Perfect by Max Amato ($16.99 IndieBound) It's OK not to be perfect! Eraser loves things a certain way (fresh, clean paper), and Pencil kind of ruins those plans. But maybe, just maybe, things don't have to be perfect to be wonderful. In fact, when you learn to be flexible, it lets you find out who you really are.

4. 'Sulwe' by Lupita Nyong'o, Illustrated by Vashti Harrison Courtesy of Simon and Schuster Sulwe by Lupita Nyong'o ($17.99, preorder on IndieBound) Sweet Sulwe doesn't feel beautiful. Her dark skin doesn't seem as desirable as lighter skin, and some kids even tease her for it! Based on Lupita Nyong'o's own experiences as a child, Sulwe discovers what's special and beautiful about her dark skin. And Harrison's illustrations are both deep and luminous, just like Sulwe herself.

5. 'You Are My Happy' by Hoda Kotb, pictures by Suzie Mason Courtesy of HarperCollins You Are My Happy by Hoda Kotb ($18.99, IndieBound) At bedtime, a bear cub is looking back on his day and remembering what makes him happy. And of course, the cub is what makes the mama bear so happy. This is the perfect bedtime book for expressing love and gratitude.

6. 'Isle Of You' by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Jaime Kim Courtesy of Candlewick Isle Of You by David LaRochelle ($16.99, IndieBound) This is the perfect book to help your kid shake off a hard day by traveling to a fantastical dreamscape that's impossible not to love. This book will spark young imaginations and repeating the phrase "isle of you" drives home that "I love you."

7. 'Superbuns: Kindness Is Her Superpower' by Diane Kredensor Courtesy of Simon and Schuster Superbuns by Diane Kredenso ($17.99, IndieBound) Buns's older sister Blossom does not believe that kindness is a superpower, but Buns knows better. Blossom claims to know everything, but Buns sticks by her statement and eventually shows Blossom just how super kindness can be.

8. 'The Proudest Blue: A Story Of Hijab And Family' by Ibtihaj Muhammad with S. K. Ali, Art By Hatem Aly Courtesy of Little, Brown The Proudest Blue by Ibtihaj Muhammad with S. K. Ali ($17.99, IndieBound) Written by the first Muslim American to compete in the Olympics in hijab, The Proudest Blue is a story of sisters. Faizah looks up to her sister Asiya, especially when Asiya begins to wear a beautiful blue hijab to school for the first time. Faizah sees that this makes Asiya different from many of her peers, but she walks through her day with a pride that Faizah aspires to.

9. 'The Amazing Idea Of You' by Charlotte Sullivan Wild, illustrated by Mary Lundquist Courtesy of Bloomsbury The Amazing Idea Of You by Charlotte Sullivan Wild ($17.99, IndieBound) Starting off with the idea of a seed containing the entire idea of a tree, and an egg containing all the notes of a birdsong, readers take the leap and realize that they hold more than their small self now. This book is really magical, and each kid will love hearing of their untapped potential.